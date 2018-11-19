Oladipo Injury Update: Will Victor Oladipo Play Tonight Against the Jazz?

The Pacers will play the Jazz tonight in what should be an interesting matchup. The Jazz are currently sitting at a disappointing 11th place in the Western Conference with an 8-8 record, they’re coming off of an electrifying win in Boston. The Pacers are off to a much better start than their Western counterpart, but they’ll have to play tonight without their star guard Victor Oladipo.

Injury update for tonight's game against the Utah Jazz.

Victor Oladipo: Out (sore right knee) — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 19, 2018

Pacers fans need not worry too much; Oladipo said earlier today that the decision to bench him tonight was just to “make sure it doesn’t get as bad as it did last year.” He said the injury is nothing crazy, and nothing he hasn’t dealt with before, so it seems to be a precautionary move to keep the team’s star player in good shape as the season wears on.

That being said, Jazz fans will be looking forward to the matchup sans Oladipo. It gives them a much better chance to continue their current momentum and improve that dismal record. The team came into the season with high hopes for their place within the tightly-contested Western Conference, and so far haven’t’ delivered. The win in Boston gave them some much-needed energy, and they’ll be looking to keep that going tonight.

