Pacers vs Heat Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Indiana Pacers will travel to South Beach on Friday to take on the Miami Heat. After coming off of a tough home loss, can the Pacers bounce back and roll on the struggling Heat? Or will Miami’s home crowd be too much to handle for the Pacers, who have been relatively decent on the road?

How to Watch Pacers vs Heat Online if You’re in Market

FuboTV

Hulu With Live TV

Sling TV

How to Watch Pacers vs Heat Online if You’re Out of Market

NBA.com

FuboTV

Sling TV

Preview

The Indiana Pacers will take a trip down South, as they are set to take on the struggling Miami Heat. Although Miami is coming off of a hot win, all thanks to the contributions from their big man, Hassan Whiteside. The Pacers are coming off of a tough loss at home, which they would probably love to have back.

The Heat have played reasonably well at home so far this season, but the Pacers have been an even better away team. With a 4-2 record as visitors, they are itching to snap that two-game losing streak that they are currently dealing with. While Pacers star shooting guard Victor Oladipo has been playing phenomenal, his lone contributions haven’t been enough for their team to win.

Heading into Friday nights matchup, the Heat are barely favored, as they have the home-court advantage. But that shouldn’t factor into the game that much. Although they are expecting a large turnout all thanks to their ‘Miami Vice’ night, this game is set up for a Pacers upset.

After all, the Pacers are the better team all around. If the Heat can get another ridiculous game from Hassan Whiteside, then there would be a reason to suspect that the Pacers can’t win this matchup. But don’t count on Whiteside being another dominant piece for the Heat on Friday. He’s shown flashes of still being a great player, but his inconsistency is what kills Miami.

Not to mention, the Heat are still dealing with quite a few injuries. The injury report has been the Heat’s biggest downfall all year, and that hasn’t changed a bit. Miami is looking to be without Goran Dragic once again, along with Derrick Jones Jr. and Dwayne Wade, who could still be out for personal reasons. While all of their statistical team leaders are still intact, they will lack depth on Friday night.

As for the Pacers, who are pretty much fully healthy, they will be without power forward, Alize Johnson. Some may say the Heat will have the upper hand in this matchup but don’t sleep on the hungry Indiana Pacers who need to bounce back to stay relevant within the conference.