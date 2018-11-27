LeBron, PG13 Were To Be Lakers Teammates, PG13 Backed Out

Getty Images LeBron James and Paul George had conversations about LA before they both found a new team.

LeBron James and Paul George were supposed to be Los Angeles Lakers teammates this summer, Paul George changed his mind in the 25th hour

This summer LeBron James and Paul George were both NBA free agents. James joined the Lakers and George, well…he was supposed to also be a Laker, but he didnt…he stayed with what was familiar and joined Russell Westbrook and joined the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was widely believed at least by the internet last summer that George, a Palmdale, California native would join James and the Lakers in the offseason.

Getty ImagesKawhi Leonard shooting a foul shot.

Kawhi Leonard was also rumored to be headed to the Lakers. Now a member of the Toronto Raptors, it is believed that Leonard was forcing the San Antonio Spurs’ hand to trade him to the purple and gold.

No such luck. 

 

