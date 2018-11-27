LeBron, PG13 Were To Be Lakers Teammates, PG13 Backed Out

LeBron James and Paul George were supposed to be Los Angeles Lakers teammates this summer, Paul George changed his mind in the 25th hour

This summer LeBron James and Paul George were both NBA free agents. James joined the Lakers and George, well…he was supposed to also be a Laker, but he didnt…he stayed with what was familiar and joined Russell Westbrook and joined the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Yes. That is true. Paul George did verbally agree and backed out. Got the call day after LeBron’s Klutch Agency confirmed LeBron/Lakers. Been saying it since July. Hello and welcome to my world. https://t.co/WgofRVtoK8 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) October 26, 2018

It was widely believed at least by the internet last summer that George, a Palmdale, California native would join James and the Lakers in the offseason.

Kawhi Leonard was also rumored to be headed to the Lakers. Now a member of the Toronto Raptors, it is believed that Leonard was forcing the San Antonio Spurs’ hand to trade him to the purple and gold.

No such luck.