Philadelphia 76ers Put the Markelle Fultz Project on Hold

The Philadelphia 76ers are doing all that they can to help their former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz improve. The kid who was once a sharpshooter in college has lost his jump shot, and can’t seem to get it back. At this point, his physical issues are mixed in with mental errors. And with the Sixers being in win-now mode, they have to put their Fultz project aside for now.

The Sixers surprised everybody when they started off the season with Fultz being in the starting five. It required the team to send their veteran leader J.J. Redick to the bench. Although Redick took the benching quite well, the fans of Philadelphia weren’t sure how all of this would play out considering that Fultz is still visibly struggling.

After the most recent move by the Sixers front office though, Fultz is going to have to take a backseat once again. With Jimmy Butler on board, the team is no longer going to be slowed down by the lack of progress in Fultz. So with that, Fultz will find himself back into a role coming off of the bench.

Markelle Fultz out of the Lineup

Sixers new starting 5, per @TimBontemps: Ben Simmons

JJ Redick

Jimmy Butler

Wilson Chandler

Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/kArAzR9E3c — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) November 14, 2018

Markelle Fultz hasn’t been as bad as social media has made him out to be, but he hasn’t been all that great either. As he is currently averaging around nine-points-per-game, the Sixers have recognized that his lack of progress is slowing down the team. With Redick, and Butler on the floor to start the game, the Sixers are going to look very strong with their set of established veterans, and young superstars.

Unfortunately, Fultz is not cut out for stardom just yet. It’s unclear where he fits in with the Sixers moving forward, but right now is not the time for the Sixers to play with a project player. Hopefully, Fultz flourishes in his role off the bench. His defense has been a lot better, and during some nights he is on-point when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. But the Sixers are expecting a lot more from him, and they simply aren’t getting it right now.