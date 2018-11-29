WWE’s Jeff Jarrett: Razor Ramon Connected With Fans

Scott Hall’s Razor Ramon character had the total package: the gold chain, his Titantron entrance music and his finishing move; the Razor’s Edge piledriver all were legendary and connect him to his fans.

His peers even noticed it. Insert Jeff Jarrett.

“I got to give credit to that nucleus which was Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Diesel, Yokozuna and Razor Ramon was a big, big part of that,” Jeff Jarrett told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Double J” defeated Razor Ramon for the WWE’s Intercontinental Championship in the opening match of the WWE’s Royal Rumble in 1995.

On Razor Ramon Jeff Jarrett said:

“You know later when he went to WCW with Scott Hall that was still Razor he was still Razor and it goes without saying his athletic ability, his mind for the business and all of that. But he knew how to connect. He connected with you as a young man obviously and he connected with literally millions around the world. It was a cool time and we had about a we call it in the business being married to one another for about 12 months.”