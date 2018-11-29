Check out how Russell Westbrook Slides Into His Wife’s DMs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now fourth in the Western Conference, and Russell Westbrook has been going off since coming back from injury. His success doesn’t come only on the court, though, as he and his wife Nina recently welcomed twin girls into the world.

The girls, named Skye and Jordyn, were born just over a week ago, and the couple also has a one-year-old son named Noah. There are some cute families in the NBA but the Westbrooks might take the cake.

Westbrook Still Slides Into his Wife’s DMs

On her Instagram story today, Nina posted a selfie with the caption: “One very tired, and joyous Mama bear.”

The three-time mom has gotta be tired–twins are no joke. But her NBA star husband was quick to send his support in the form of an emoji attack:

She added the screenshot to her Instagram story with the caption: “When @russwest44 tries to slide into my dm’s…”

Apparently her husband was loving the selfie. He responded with kissy emojis, hearts, and a few drooling emojis just for good measure. Nina added the postscript at the bottom: “If y’all hadn’t noticed, he’s a man of few words, but is filled with passion and emotion. My babe <3”

Russ Went off in win Over Cavaliers

In between drooling over his wife’s selfies, Russ found the time and energy to have a great game in a Thunder win over the Cavaliers.

Though their record is borderline horrific, the Cavs have been making a push lately and have gotten some surprising wins. Westbrook ensured they wouldn’t get the best of him as he scored 23 points and tacked on 19–nineteen!–rebounds. He had 15 assists as well, and the triple-double tied him with Jason Kidd for the third-most triple-doubles in NBA history.

Most triple-doubles in @NBAHistory: 181 – Oscar Robertson

138 – Magic Johnson

107 – Jason Kidd

107 – Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/0hPvLKr0g0 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 29, 2018

It won’t be surprising to see him take the top spot over Oscar Robertson someday. But until then, Russ will just keep playing great basketball and having an adorable family to boot.