Steph Curry Injury: Warriors guard out vs. Nets

Golden State Warriors guard, Steph Curry is out of tonight’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry sustained a strained left adductorThursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks durring the third quarter of the Warriors’ eventual 134-111 loss.

An MRI on Friday revealed that Curry had a mild to moderate left groin strain.

“This doesn’t look like it’s going to be a long-term injury,” said Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr. “He’s disappointed. But it could’ve been a lot worse.”

The Warriors will start Quinn Cook in Curry’s absence.

As per Mercury News, Cook is averaging 14.6 points on 49.3 percent shooting and 3.9 assists in a combined 18 games as a starter.

Curry won’t be the only injured Warrior on the bench.

Draymond Green and Shaun Livingston are also inactive. “We’re banged up around the whole roster,” Kerr told NBC Sports.

“So we’re pretty depleted.”