Steph Curry Return: Warriors PG To Play Saturday

Steph Curry Return: Warriors PG To Play Saturday

  • Updated
steph curry, nba, supermax, what is, how much,

Steph Curry is about to sign the richest deal in NBA history.

Golden State Warriors guard, Steph Curry will return Satuday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Nick Freidell tweeted about it this evening.

Curry sustained a strained left adductor in a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks with an MRI revealing that Curry had a mild to moderate left groin strain.

Curry said that he felt like he could have played Monday per Friedell:

“This doesn’t look like it’s going to be a long-term injury,” Kerr said earlier this month.

“He’s disappointed. But it could’ve been a lot worse.”

Today Coach Kerr says that Curry is “dying to play” but Warriors are being “extra cautious” as he recovers from groin injury.

Kerr says if this were a playoff game Curry would play.

  • Published
Read More
,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook