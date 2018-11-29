Steph Curry Return: Warriors PG To Play Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard, Steph Curry will return Satuday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Nick Freidell tweeted about it this evening.

Kerr says Curry will play Saturday in Detroit. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 29, 2018

Curry sustained a strained left adductor in a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks with an MRI revealing that Curry had a mild to moderate left groin strain.

Curry said that he felt like he could have played Monday per Friedell:

Curry says he felt like he could have played Monday. He’s ready to be playing again. Kerr says the Warriors are just being cautious because it’s November. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 29, 2018

“This doesn’t look like it’s going to be a long-term injury,” Kerr said earlier this month.

“He’s disappointed. But it could’ve been a lot worse.”

Today Coach Kerr says that Curry is “dying to play” but Warriors are being “extra cautious” as he recovers from groin injury.

Kerr says if this were a playoff game Curry would play.