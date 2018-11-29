Steph Curry Return: Warriors PG To Play Saturday

Golden State Warriors guard, Steph Curry will return Satuday night against the Detroit Pistons.
Nick Freidell tweeted about it this evening.
Curry sustained a strained left adductor in a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks with an MRI revealing that Curry had a mild to moderate left groin strain.
Curry said that he felt like he could have played Monday per Friedell:
“This doesn’t look like it’s going to be a long-term injury,” Kerr said earlier this month.
“He’s disappointed. But it could’ve been a lot worse.”
Today Coach Kerr says that Curry is “dying to play” but Warriors are being “extra cautious” as he recovers from groin injury.
Kerr says if this were a playoff game Curry would play.
