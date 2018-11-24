Stephen Curry Injury: Timeline for Warriors Guard to Return Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are set to get their star guard back sooner than later it seems. While Stephen Curry has been battling a strained left groin, there was some good news brought to light Saturday. Curry, who’s missed the last eight games due to the injury, has a strong chance to return at some point during the team’s upcoming road trip.

Per ESPN’s Marc J. Spears:

Warriors say Stephen Curry (groin) has a goal of playing during the upcoming five-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/3HTIvTIP7x — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) November 24, 2018

This is great news for the Warriors, who certainly want to get Curry back on the floor quickly, as they’ve posted just a 3-5 record without him. While the team sits at 13-7 this season, their upcoming road trip starts on Thursday, November 29 with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Before that point, the team has two other games, both at home against the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic.

Stephen Curry’s Impressive Start to Season

The injury to Curry was disappointing for both the team and the All-Star guard. He’s been exceptional this season when healthy, posting averages of 29.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting a career-best 51.5 percent through the first 12 games and 49.2 percent from 3-point range.

Curry is well on his way to being a potential MVP candidate if his impressive play can continue once he returns to the floor. If he’s also able to play a role in helping the Warriors right the ship through their recent struggles, it would go a long way towards his push to take home the hardware this year.

