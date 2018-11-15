Steph Curry Injury: When Will Warriors PG Return to Play Again?

Steph Curry will miss at least the next five games as he recovers from a strained left groin. The Warriors provided an update noting Curry would travel with the team for their Texas road trip but will not play. He will be re-evaluated again in 10 days. Here’s the brief press release provided by Golden State on November 14th.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the team’s last three (3) games after suffering a mild to moderate strained left groin on November 8 vs. Milwaukee, continues to be monitored and evaluated by the team’s training and medical staff, as indicated initially last week. He will travel on the team’s upcoming three-game road trip to Texas—but will not play—and will be re-evaluated again in 10 days.

Curry’s presence with the team may seem like a small thing, but with tensions rising between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant it is important for him to be with his teammates. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Curry was not with the team in Los Angeles when the two got into an altercation.

“Playing status is still unknown, but Steph Curry is making the Texas trip with the Warriors. That’s not insignificant, even if he can’t play. His locker room presence is needed at this tenuous time. Curry wasn’t in Los Angeles when this went down,” Slater tweeted.

Steph Curry Stopped by Draymond Green’s House After Incident With Kevin Durant

The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson reported that Curry stopped by Green’s house to get his side of the story. Green admitted to Curry that his timing with the conflict was misplaced.

Green also shared them with Stephen Curry, who visited Green’s house before Tuesday’s game to get Green’s side — Curry’s efforts to repair the situation. The general consensus: Green was wrong for going so hard at Durant instead of having a hard-but-civil conversation, and Green was wrong for when he decided to address this situation — in the middle of a game they were trying to win. Green admitted as much to Curry and several believe he would have (and still will) cop to that. But the general consensus also is that Green’s concerns about how Durant has handled free agency weren’t off base.

ESPN’s Nick Friedell reported that Curry will likely be out another couple weeks, and noted how important his leadership presence is to the team.

“Kerr says Curry is feeling better but Warriors will be very cautious as he recovers from a groin injury. Kerr says Curry will need lots of court time before he returns to games. Sounds like he will be out at least a couple more weeks…Kerr on the leadership Steph Curry shows: ‘I’ve said it many times, Steph’s the short Tim Duncan,’ Fridell tweeted.

Earlier this week, Kerr admitted Curry was disappointed about the injury but does not see the setback as significant.

“He’s pretty bummed out, but the MRI was basically good news,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area. “This doesn’t look like it’s going to be a long-term injury. He’s disappointed, but it could have been a lot worse.”