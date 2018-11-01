Terrell Owens Disses Eli Manning in Defense of Odell Beckham

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is making his way into the news again this week. After a busy summer of planning his own festivities for his Super Bowl induction, Owens now actually plans on attending an NFL event being thrown for him. On Thursday Night Football at halftime, Owens will receive his Hall of Fame ring at Levi’s Stadium.

Of course, Owens just cannot get his ring and bounce, though. He has to give out his two cents about the NFL when asked. So, TMZ Sports caught up with Owens, who was wearing a Buffalo Bills hat to ask some questions about the quarterback that everybody is talking about for all of the wrong reasons. New York Giants veteran, Eli Manning.

It seems like Manning’s days are finished, but the Giants do not want to let go. Last year, Manning was benched for the first time in years, and the Giants former head coach Ben McAdoo caught a ton of heat for it. At the time, nobody thought that Manning was the problem as the offensive line was underperforming, and his No. 1 target was out for the year.

Manning caught a break, and the Giants kept him around for 2018. It comes as no surprise that once again, Manning is underperforming this year as the Giants are already well out of the playoff picture halfway through the season. Many fans and former players are still surprisingly placing blame on the offensive line for his struggles, but T.O. is not buying it.

“Of Course It’s Not Odell’s Fault!”

Just like Owens, Odell Beckham Jr. is an outspoken wide receiver that plays with high energy and loves having the cameras on him. Because of that, Owens understands Beckham’s frustrations with his quarterback. After all, Owens had a hard time getting along with some – scratch that – with all of his quarterback’s that he played with.

“Odell can’t perform because the quarterback is not performing. So, they should basically replace the quarterback,” “I mean, if it was anybody else, any other quarterback, he would have already been replaced. So, at this point, give someone else an opportunity.”

Owens also went on to discredit the talk about Manning being a legend. Respectfully, Owens stated that sure, he’s one a couple of Super Bowls, but he’s not in the legendary status just yet. That’s been an ongoing debate for the last couple of years now, whether Manning deserves a gold jacket or not.

It’s a fact that his brother Peyton will have one when eligible, but plenty of people are still on the fence about Eli. However, nobody denies that Manning’s days in today’s NFL are near the end. Owens knows it, Beckham knows it, and the Giants probably know it.