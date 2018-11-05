Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele & Kids Dress Up Like Unicorns

Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, understands nothing says Halloween quite like unicorns. Just when you thought the family could not top the avocado and toast costumes, Gisele unveiled a full unicorn suit. Their daughter, Vivian, also wore a unicorn outfit to match her mother.

Tom and their son Benjamin’s outfits were more mysterious. Both wore masks and Tom could be seen photobombing in a picture he posted on Instagram.

In addition to the two children they have together, Tom also has another son, Jack, from a previous relationship. Gisele recently admitted that becoming a mother was challenging at first.

“When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself,” Gisele told People. “It was like a part of me died. I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock…I had all this horrible, self-imposed guilt. I thought what a terrible mother I was for leaving my child even for like a day,”

Tom Brady’s Son Does Not Own Him in Fantasy Football

Tom’s son has learned the first secret to being a successful fantasy football owner, do not let your emotions dictate your decisions. Tom admitted earlier this season that his son passed on him for Matt Ryan.

“My son does fantasy football and he’s looking at his projections for this week and going, ‘Dad, I’m supposed to lose,’” Brady told Boston.com. “I said, ‘Well, none of that matters because, you know, you actually got to go play the game.’ And that’s what we’re all here for – no one knows what the outcomes are going to be…Not me [quarterback on his son’s team]. He had Matt Ryan actually, so he was watching with me last night.”

Tom has been open about how much of an impact his relationship with his father, Tom Sr., has impacted his own parenting. The two were so close Tom Sr. went to counseling after his son left to attend college at Michigan. Boston.com detailed their close relationship.