WATCH: Hawks’ Trae Young Hits 3-Pointer From Midcourt Logo vs. Lakers

Atlanta Hawks rookie guard Trae Young has made his presence felt through the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. And on Sunday night in a game against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, he made a shot that left jaws on the floor. The shot was Stephen Curry-esque, as Young drained a 3-pointer from the Lakers logo.

Courtesy of the NBA on ESPN:

Trae Young from the edge of the Lakers logo 😳 pic.twitter.com/qYsKsLP0cs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 12, 2018

While it wasn’t quite on Curry’s level just yet, as the Golden State Warriors star has hit shots with his entire body on the logo, this was still impressive. Arguably the best part of all was Young pointing the floor after hitting it while looking towards the sideline.

Trae Young’s Hot Start to Rookie Season

Heading into the Hawks’ game against the Lakers, Young was averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds over 30.3 minutes per game. While the 20-year-old has struggled a bit with his outside shot to this point (making 26 percent), he went 4-8 from beyond the arc on Sunday. Unfortunately, his 20-point, 12-assist performance wasn’t enough for the Hawks to leave Staples with a win, as they fell 107-106.

Young was the No. 5 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks but was traded for Luka Doncic on draft night. The 20-year-old guard played one season at Oklahoma, posting averages of 27.4 points and 8.7 assists. He’s been the go-to scorer for the Hawks this season, averaging over four more points per game than the next closest player (Taurean Prince).

