WATCH: The Philadelphia Eagles’ & Dallas Cowboys’ Coaches Get Into a Pregame Scuffle

There definitely is no love lost between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams are currently battling for position in tonight’s edition of Sunday Night Football in a wide-open NFC division that is currently led by 6-3 the Washington Redskins.

The Dallas Cowboys as of now are one game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles with a record of 4-4, while the Eagles sit at a record of 3-5. The result of this game can either provide the Cowboys with separation between the division rivals or allow the Eagles to slip into second place in the NFC East.

With that said, tensions are high tonight as the two meet for the first time this season at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. So much that the defensive cornerback coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Kris Richard, got into a physical altercation with an unidentified sideline coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two were forced to be separated by athletes on both teams and the traditional pregame rituals continued without any further disputes. Take a look at the clip of Dallas Cowboys coach, Kris Richard, and the Philly coaching staff get into a scuffle below provided by Jon Machota via Twitter.

Kris Richard getting into a little pregame scuffle pic.twitter.com/ogldT9jQGZ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 12, 2018

The Dallas Cowboys currently lead the Philadelphia Eagles 3-0 after the initial quarter.

