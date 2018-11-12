Cowboys vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-4) host the Dallas Cowboys (3-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in an always fierce battle of NFC East rivals as Week 10 action continues on Sunday Night Football.

Each of these teams made notable splashes before the trade deadline. Jerry Jones shipped out a first-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for wide receiver Amari Cooper, and general manager Howie Roseman went “all-in” on an attempt to repeat as champions by trading a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for Golden Tate.

In Cooper’s first game as a Cowboys, he received a substantial target share. Dak Prescott made good on the organization’s promise to use him almost immediately, as Cooper finished with five receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown. Dallas’ offense with Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Gallup in the fold, regardless of record, will only get better down the stretch with more reps together in practice and during games.

Tate torched the Cowboys for eight receptions, 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-24 loss as a member of the Lions back on September 30 in Arlington, Texas. He believes the familiarity of seeing the Cowboys defense once already this season will translate as the Cowboys play the Eagles again on December 9 in Dallas.

“I think that’s to my advantage. They run the same defense, and I’m on a different team with different concepts, so I think that’s to my advantage.”

The Eagles come off a bye having defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-18 in London the previous week. The Cowboys come off a disappointing effort in a deflating 28-14 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. Although not technically a “must-win” game, it feels like one for Dallas.