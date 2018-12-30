Nicole Pechanec, Andrew Luck’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrew Luck’s girlfriend, Nicole Pechanec, knows what it is like to be a high-level athlete. Prior to her current role as a TV field producer, Pechanac competed in international gymnastics competitions for the Czech Republic. Luck met Pechanac at Stanford where they both played college athletics.

According to International Gymnast Magazine, Pechanac grew up in New Jersey, but her parents are from the Czech Republic. She was coached by her mother, Yvette. Pechanac spoke about the impact her mother has had on her life.

“She has been the driving force being everything that I have done,” Pechanac told International Gymnast Magazine. “She has been there whenever I needed something and has also confirmed my theory that moms are always right. Having made it to the all-around finals, I was able to not only fulfill my dream, but hers, too. I don’t consider it as athletic success whatsoever, but as pursuing dreams and living life to the fullest. Moments like these remind me that what I have done was worthwhile, anything I am doing is promising, and everything I dream of is possible.”

Pechanac is actively involved in the Indianapolis community and is a member of Nest Inc.’s board of trustees. Prior to her current roles with NBC Sports and ESPN, Pechanac’s work experience includes NBC Olympics, USA Gymnastics, NASA and Chegg.

1. Pechanac Was a Gymnast at Stanford Where She Met Luck

Have spent my birthday with this crew for 5 years now, different cities (and countries), same amazing people.❤️ #nbcsports @superherosthree pic.twitter.com/misHqUInpw — Nicole Pechanec (@gymniko) August 18, 2018

According to the Indy Star, Luck and Pechanac met at Stanford where they were both student-athletes. Pechanac was the captain of the gymnastics team and majored in Engineering with a specialization in Architectural Design. Pechanac was named team MVP her senior year in 2012.

Pechanac was the only team member to compete on the floor in every meet. Pechanac was the only freshman member of her team to compete in the NCAA championships. In a 2009 interview with International Gymnast Magazine, Pechanac explained why she decided to attend Stanford and compete at the NCAA level.

“Although I enjoyed competing internationally, I knew college was fast approaching, and my main priority was getting a good education,” Pechanac explained to International Gymnast Magazine. “What made the decision for me was not only the excellent academics at Stanford, but also the amazing athletics. I still love gymnastics, and, while at college, why not also get the NCAA experience of a lifetime? Also, since I grew up on the East Coast, and spent a few years in South Carolina and Europe, I really wanted to venture out to California.”

2. Pechanac Is a Field Producer for NBC Sports & ESPN

Just rocked some trampoline, now taking in some cycling for the first time. pic.twitter.com/CopZNeConU — John Andy Nicole (@superherosthree) August 13, 2016

Like Luck, Pechanac works in sports but on the media side. According to Pechanac’s Linkedin profile, she is a TV field producer for NBC Sports and ESPN. Pechanac is also interested in social entrepreneurship. Here’s how Pechanac’s profile describes her community involvement.

Nicole aspires to grow in her two-pronged career as a social entrepreneur and through her involvement in the gymnastics community as a field producer for NBC and ESPN. She enjoys being an advocate for healthier, ethically-conscious products through her work with the non-profit, Nest, and being an active member of the Indianapolis community.

3. Luck’s Girlfriend Is Not Fond of His Beard

Luck entered the Colts 2018 training camp sporting a new mustache instead of his signature beard. Luck admitted that Pechanac was not too fond of his new look.

“I just got tired of the beard,” Luck explained to Wish TV. “I know Nicole my girlfriend cares, she doesn’t like it, but it’s camp so I’m not at home.”

It is not just the mustache, Luck’s girlfriend also hated his beard.

“I know it’s a bad look,” Luck told Sporting News in 2015. “My girlfriend tells me every day. My mom tells me. I realize it’s a bad look. But I’m not going for any specific look…To be honest, I don’t like shaving during the season. Razor burn. If you grow it this long, you might as well keep it.”

4. Pechanac Competed on 3 World Championship Gymnastic Teams for the Czech Republic

Pechanac not only competed as a gymnast at Stanford, but she also spent many years competing for the Czech Republic. Pechanac’s experience was highlighted by competing at three World Championships. Pechanac provided an overview of her experience on her Linkedin profile.

Nicole spent the first 20 years of her life traveling the world in the midst of chalk dust and athletic tape. As a former gymnast for the Czech Republic, she competed on three World Championship teams, invented a move on the uneven bars, and led the Stanford Women’s Gymnastics team to two NCAA finals.

5. Pechanac Earned an MBA at Indiana University in 2017

Pechanac has a long list of accomplishments and recently earned an MBA at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. Her focus was in business analytics specificially on the finance track. Pechanac also had a minor focus on entrepreneurship.

Pechanac detailed her MBA experience on Linkedin.