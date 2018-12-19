Celtics-Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Ainge Wanted Pelicans Star Since ‘Kentucky,’ Says NBA Insider

Anthony Davis and Los Angeles Lakers rumors are swirling once again.

Can the Lakers trade for him?

Yes.

Earlier this month I reported per a source that Brandon Ingram would have to be included in “any deal” for “The Brow.”

Before the Los Angeles Lakers played the Brooklyn Nets last night, LeBron James said it would be “amazing” if the Lakers landed Davis.

I discussed Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and LeBron James on the Causeway Street Podcast recently.

What about the Boston Celtics?

Davis, 25, is a hoops stud. He’s averaging 28 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal and 2 blocks per game this season.

Apparently Davis’ prowess has had the attention of one Celtics fixture: Danny Ainge.

“Now Anthony Davis, Danny Ainge’s been wanting to get this guy since he was at Kentucky,” NBA insider Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“And we have to remember Danny has four-1st round draft picks coming up. He has players that can’t even get into the line up. He’s also got contracts he can move like Gordon Hayward. The question is can Kyrie [Irving] last in Boston because Tony Rozier can probably take his spot.”

If the Pelicans wait to listen to trade offers until the summer, it could benefit the Celtics and hurt the Lakers.

The “Derrick Rose Rule” prevents the Celtics from trading for Davis this season.

Per Business Insider: NBA teams are prohibited from trading for two “designated” players (a reference to their contracts). The Celtics already have one in Kyrie Irving, and Davis is on a “designated” contract now. Irving is eligible to become a free agent this summer and assuming he opts out, his “designated” contract will have expired. Only then could the Celtics trade for Davis.

While many pundits believe that the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers are the top suitors for Anthony Davis, Chris Sheridan also told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast to count the Philadelphia 76ers as an outlier team.

Anthony Davis is either going to stay in one of five places. Either stay with the Pelicans, or end up in Boston, LA, or Philadelphia.

Another option that gets lost in translation: Anthony Davis could choose the option of staying with the New Orleans Pelicans.

There is quite a big incentive to do so, too. Davis can become a free agent in 2020 and is eligible for a five-year, $235 million “supermax contract” from the New Orleans Pelicans.