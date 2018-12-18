10 Best Ski Gloves for Men: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

The ski gloves from Solaris are not only waterproof and snowproof, but are also highlighted by a number of other handy and functional features.

Each glove has 40g of 3M Thinsulate Insulation which will keep your hands warm even if the temperatures drop to about 15 degrees. It has a PU leather, anti-slip palm and reinforced fingers to ensure excellent grip and durabiliy as well as a moisture-wicking interlining so your hands will stay dry and comfortable when you begin to sweat. The Solaris gloves have a wrist buckle strap and a drawstring closure so you can get a secure fit while keeping out cold air.

Other cool features include a touchscreen compatible fingertip, a zippered pocket to store small items, a rubber snow wiper to knock away snow without having to remove the glove, a soft thumb material to wipe goggles and glasses clean without damaging the lens, and a wrist security strap.

The gloves are available in a variety of colors -- Black, Blue, Grey, Pink, and Yellow -- and sizes.