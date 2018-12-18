10 Best Ski Gloves for Men: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Ski season is underway — well, in many parts of the country, at least. Other than having fun, we all know the top priorities on the slopes is to stay warm and dry. And some the most important pieces of gear to help you accomplish that are gloves. So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and best ski gloves for men this winter season to help you narrow your decision.
1. Solaris Waterproof Ski GlovesPrice: $28.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features moisture wicking interlining which dries quickly so your hands stay comfortable
- There is a zippered pocket on the back so you can store cash, keys or whatever else
- The adjustable wrist strap and drawstring closure are designed to keep cold air out and provide a secure fit
- Probably not the best glove for extreme weather and temperatures
- Some users said the fingers ran too short
- On the pricey side for this list
The ski gloves from Solaris are not only waterproof and snowproof, but are also highlighted by a number of other handy and functional features.
Each glove has 40g of 3M Thinsulate Insulation which will keep your hands warm even if the temperatures drop to about 15 degrees. It has a PU leather, anti-slip palm and reinforced fingers to ensure excellent grip and durabiliy as well as a moisture-wicking interlining so your hands will stay dry and comfortable when you begin to sweat. The Solaris gloves have a wrist buckle strap and a drawstring closure so you can get a secure fit while keeping out cold air.
Other cool features include a touchscreen compatible fingertip, a zippered pocket to store small items, a rubber snow wiper to knock away snow without having to remove the glove, a soft thumb material to wipe goggles and glasses clean without damaging the lens, and a wrist security strap.
The gloves are available in a variety of colors -- Black, Blue, Grey, Pink, and Yellow -- and sizes.
Find more Solaris Waterproof Ski Gloves information and reviews here.
-
2. Burton Men’s Gore-Tex GlovesPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The Screen Grab leather allows you to have touchscreen control with any finger
- Gore-Tex technology has Thermacore Insulation for extra warmth in extreme temperatures
- The removable four-way stretch fleece liner dries quickly
- On the expensive side
- Some users felt the seams on the fingers weren't very durable
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
Burton is known to make some of the best ski gloves for men and their Gore-Tex gloves are one of their most popular and effective models.
The Gore-Tex material is guaranteed to keep you dry as it repels water thanks to the Dryride Ultrashell 2-layer fabric. The Gore warm technology features Thermacore Insulation and a microfiber lining to provide added warmth when the temperatures drop. And the Dryride Thermex removable four-way fleece dries quickly to keep your hands comfortable.
Other useful features include the Screen Grab synthetic leather allows you to have touchscreen control with any finger, the Sticky Icky palm provides excellent grip and is non-slip, a removable wrist leash, and an ergonomic pre-curved fit.
The Burton Gore-Tex Gloves are also available in women's sizes.
Find more Burton Men's Gore-Tex Gloves information and reviews here.
-
3. MCTi Waterproof Men’s Ski GlovesPros:
Cons:
- The soft nuback palm and reinforced fingertips promote an excellent grip and durability
- Three-layer composite surface helps with warmth while keeping out wind and cold
- The gloves are insulated with 40 grams 3M Thinsulate and 140 grams of warm, soft cotton
- Not touchscreen compatible
- Some users experienced durability issues, namely tearing of seams
- Some users said their hands did get wet, the moisture-wicking materials didn't dry quickly
The MCTi Men's Ski Gloves provide warmth and performance all in a stylish design. Both waterproof (thanks to the TPU membrane insert) and windproof (the composite three-layer softshell construction), the gloves are highly functional with a number of extras.
They are insulated with 40 grams of 3M Thinsulate and 140 grams of soft cotton which provides plenty of warmth, even when the temps dip down to 10 degrees. Each glove has a Nuback palm and reinforced rubber fingers for durability and exceptional grip whether you're skiing, shoveling snow, or any other outdoor activity. The adjustable wrist strap and drawstring on the cuff help keep out the cold air and wind while giving you a secure fit.
Other neat features are the zippered storage pocket, knitted polyester lining, soft nose wipe fabric thumb, and embroidered logo.
The MCTi Ski Gloves are also available in women's sizes.
Find more MCTi Waterproof Men's Ski Gloves information and reviews here.
-
4. WindRider Waterproof Winter GlovesPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each glove has 70 grams of 3M Thinsulate and foam insulation for extra warmth
- Made with a Cordura nylon shell with a hipora liner to make it waterproof
- Elastic wrist cuff and manual adjustable buckle helps keep out wind and snow
- On the pricey side
- While there is touchscreen compatibility, it will be difficult to text as it is mostly for answering phone calls
- Some users felt the palm wore out too quickly
The WindRider Winter Gloves provide high performance whether you're skiing, snowboarding, on the snowmobile, or even at the ice fishing hole.
The gloves feature a Cordura nylon shell with a Hipora liner to make them waterproof, and with 70 grams of 3M Thinsulate and foam insulation with a fleece liner keeps your hands warm all day long.
Other useful features are the touchscreen compatible fingertips, an extra wide cuff that fits over coats, an adjustable wrist buckle to get a custom fit, and a large zippered pocket big enough to fit keys, bank cards, hand warmers and more.
Find more WindRider Waterproof Winter Gloves information and reviews here.
-
5. Tough Outdoors Winter Ski & Snowboard GlovesPrice: $22.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with a 100 percent waterproof durable nylon shell
- The stylish back is constructed with breathable materials
- The elastic wrist straps help prevent losing gloves
- They aren't touchscreen compatible
- Some users felt the thumb didn't fit comfortably
- Doesn't feature a moisture-wicking liner
If you're looking for a quality product at a pretty good price, then the Tough Outdoors Winter Gloves are some of the best ski gloves for men you can get at a bargain price.
Made of a 100 percent weatherproof durable nylon shell, you can be sure your hands will safe from the elements, including wind, rain, and snow.
The breathable gloves also feature elastic wrist straps so you don't lose them on the slopes and an adjustable wrist buckle so you can get a secure fit while keeping the cold out.
Find more Tough Outdoors Winter Ski & Snowboard Gloves information and reviews here.
-
6. Velazzio Ski GlovesPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features 3M Thinsulate Insulation and soft cotton for added warmth
- Waterproof Fax-Tex technology shell is breathable and windproof
- Adjustable wrist loops and drawstring closure make it easy to put on and take off
- There is no touchscreen fingertip compatibility
- Available in only one color and limited sizes
- Probably not the best gloves for extreme conditions
The Velazzio Ski Gloves pack a lot of functionality and highlights into a pair of gloves at a good price. Just over $20, the gloves are waterproof thanks to the durable water repellent treatment and Fax-Tex technology, which also provides maximum breathability. The zippered storage pocket is also water-resistant.
As for warmth, the gloves have 40 grams of 3M Thinsulate insulation plus 140 grams of soft cotton so you'll be good to go all day long on the slopes.
The non-slip PU palms have rubber dots for excellent grip, while the adjustable buckle wrist strap and drawstring closure keep cold air and moisture out.
The gloves, which come with a 30-day hassle free return and lifetime satisfaction guarantee, are unisex.
-
7. CAMYOD Ski GlovesPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features 40 grams of 3M Thinsulate and extra polyfilling for more warmth
- The gloves are waterproof thanks to the breathable TPU membrane
- Extra features such as an built-in air vent and a rubber wiper on the thumb to easily wipe sweat away
- Some users felt the inner liners ran small
- Some users had durability issues
- Not all pairs have a zippered storage pocket; be sure to order the correct one
One of the least expensive gloves on this list, the CAMYOD Ski Gloves offer much of what the others do, but also a couple of cool, unique features. Those are the built-in air venting hole on the top of the hand and the rubber wiper on the thumb which allows you to remove sweat and such without removing the glove.
They're waterproof thanks to the TPU membrane and it uses moisture-wicking materials in order to keep your hands dry and comfortable. Other features include 40 grams of 3M Thinsulate and extra polyfilling for added warmth, a knitted cuff, and an adjustable wrist buckle which helps get a custom, secure fit while keeping out cold air and moisture.
You can get these in two different types -- one with a zippered storage pocket and the other has reflective piping but no pocket.
-
8. Padida Waterproof Ski GlovesPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Insulated with 40 grams of 3M Thinsulate and 140 grams soft cotton for maximum warmth
- Has PVC and PU palm for excellent grip and durability
- The Fan-Tex waterproof insert and water-resistant nylon shell keeps you safe from the elements (water and wind)
- Some users felt the gloves didn't have good stitching and ripped too easily
- Some users felt the waterproofing wasn't very effective
- When the interior of the gloves became wet, they didn't dry quickly
The Padida Ski Gloves are highlighted by their weatherproof construction and ability to keep your hands warm on the coldest days on the slopes. The TPU Fan-Tex membrane provides water-resistance and the 40 grams of 3M Thinsulate and 140 grams of cotton provide the warmth. And the adjustable wrist straps and elastic drawstrings on the cuffs helps in both departments.
The multi-purpose glove has a non-slip palm featuring a PVC and PU grip for added durability. There is also a storage pocket on the back of the hand.
The gloves are available in 2 colors -- Blue and Black -- and come with a 1-year 100 percent money back guarantee.
Find more Padida Waterproof Ski Gloves information and reviews here.
-
9. OZERO Winter Ski GlovesPrice: $24.86Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features 150 grams of 3M Thinsulate Cotton
- Nylon and TPU construction for windproof and water-resistant performance
- The leather palm has double stitching and a Cowhide patch for grip and durability
- The leather palm isn't waterproof; only the back of the glove is
- They aren't touchscreen compatible
- There isn't a storage pocket
Known for their excellent warmth in the most blustery conditions, the OZERO Winter Ski Gloves are highlighted by 150 grams of 3M Thinsulate Cotton. They also have an extra long cuff featuring a drawcord and adjustable buckle so you can tighten it to keep out wind and moisture. OZERO says these gloves will keep your hands warm up to -40 F.
The palm is made of genuine leather and features a Cowhide patch and double stitching which helps in both durability and grip. The outer shell is made of breathable, water-resistant Nylon with waterproof TPU.
If you're looking for an extra warm pair, the OZEROs are some of the best ski gloves for men this chilly winter season.
Find more OZERO Winter Ski Gloves information and reviews here.
-
10. CXCRY Ski GlovesPros:
Cons:
- Features 80 grams of 3M Thinsulate and 100 grams of cotton for maximum warmth
- Has a premium anti-slip PU leather palm for excellent grip in all conditions
- Extra long wrist cuff and adjustable strap helps keep cold air and snow out
- Some might find the gloves too bulky
- On the pricey side
- Too much washing of the gloves will decrease the warmth performance
Designed to provide maximum warmth and protection during the worst conditions, the CXCRY Ski Gloves feature the most lining and insulation on the list. It has 80 grams of 3M Thinsulate and 100 grams of soft cotton.
They're also waterproof thanks to the construction the TPU insert which is moisture wicking so you stay dry and comfortable.
Other top features are the anti-slip PU leather palm for added grip, a zippered storage pocket, touchscreen compatible thumb and index fingers, and the adjustable strap and drawstring cuff get you a custom fit while preventing the elements from entering.
