Brandon Wimbush Transfer: Where Will Notre Dame QB Play Next Season?

Brandon Wimbush will become the latest marquee college football free agent when 2019 hits. The Athletic reported Wimbush plans to transfer from Notre Dame at the end of the season.

“I know I have a lot of quarterback left in me, so I want to go fulfill my dreams of playing quarterback at the next level, God willingly,” Wimbush told The Athletic. “Whatever gives me the best opportunity to do that, I’m gonna take that up.”

The Athletic reported Wimbush considered switching positions but decided he wanted to continue playing quarterback.

Although Wimbush didn’t confirm his departure directly, he did explain it in broader terms. He said he thought about remaining at Notre Dame and switching positions to running back or wide receiver, which theoretically could have enhanced his NFL prospects. He also said his decision on next year will have to come quickly after the College Football Playoff, and that the academic angle will be part of it without driving his destination. In every sense, Wimbush sounded like a quarterback with a clear view that the next step in his college football career won’t be in South Bend. He also talked about savoring the final scenes, whether that’s just against Clemson on Dec. 29 or taking it all the way to the national title game on Jan. 7.

According to ESPN, it was Notre Dame’s head coach Brian Kelly that suggested Wimbush enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Wimbush noted to ESPN that Notre Dame has helped him narrow down a list of potential transfer options.

Penn State Has Been Mentioned Among Brandon Wimbush’s Potential Transfer Options

Wimbush has not publicly discussed his top transfer options, but the Notre Dame quarterback has been linked to Penn State for a few reasons. Coming out of high school, Wimbush was committed to Penn State then flipped to Notre Dame back in 2014. The Nittany Lions will have a need at quarterback as Trace McSorely is about to take his final snaps at Penn State.

As NJ.com mentioned, Georgia Tech could be a darkhorse candidate with new head coach Geoff Collins introducing a pro-style offense. Collins did a great job of developing quarterbacks at Temple and the majority of players on the Yellow Jackets roster were recruited to play the option. NJ.com detailed Wimbush’s Atlanta connection.

Wimbush is a Teaneck native, but his mother, Heather, moved to the Atlanta area a few years ago. Those ties to the area could make him a strong fit for Georgia Tech, which will be transitioning from a flexbone offense to a more conventional spread attack under new head coach Geoff Collins. Wimbush could be the perfect short-term bridge quarterback there.

Wimbush will also be competing with a few other quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields who are both expected to transfer as well. There is a growing list of teams that look to be in the market for a quarterback including Auburn, West Virginia, Ohio State and Oklahoma.

Wimbush will likely be ranked behind Hurts and Fields by prospective schools, but he will still have plenty of suitors. The week after the college football season could introduce a level of “free agency” we have not seen before with so many top quarterbacks expected to transfer.