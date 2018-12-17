Carmelo Anthony News: No ‘Purpose For Melo To Go’ To Spurs, Says Insider

Carmelo Anthony hasn’t played basketball in a month.

What’s next?

Some have speculated that a Los Angeles pairing with LeBron James would be pretty cool. How about the Philadelphia 76ers? Portland Trail Blazers anyone?

What about the San Antonio Spurs?

“I don’t know about the Spurs,” NBA insider, Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“There’s not a purpose for Melo to go to San Antonio.”

Things didn’t work out in Houston.

“Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him,” Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey said in a released statement last month.

“The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”

Sheridan has even suggested that ‘something happened,’ between the Houston Rockets and Anthony which caused both sides to part ways.

“Still trying to figure that out,” Sheridan said via Scoop B Radio.

Per Sheridan via the Scoop B Radio Podcast:

“I got some info about that in Brooklyn but I’m not going to share it right now. That’s actually a story that I’m working on today. I was in the arena at San Antonio the night he disappeared. They were saying he’s out with the flu. And it actually was a flu bug going around the team. The coach stated that James Harden was sniffling and Chris Paul was too. So there really was a flu bug going around during that game.”

As for Carmelo Anthony being a fit with the San Antonio Spurs?

“I think he will fit in there system,” he said.

“But I think he wants to go somewhere where he’s a difference maker. But if he wants a difference, chances it would be Portland.”

“When they lost Dejounte Murray for the season, that brought them down, kind of. But they have [LaMarcus] Aldridge and [DeMar] DeRozan and [Gregg] Pop loves both of those guys. And DeRozan is a certain keeper in a long run.”