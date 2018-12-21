Charles Barkley Says Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic Is An MVP Candidate, Tracy McGrady, Chris Sheridan Agree

The Denver Nuggets are playing great basketball this season and a huge reason for their success is becausr of their big man, Nikola Jokic.

“I told you, I’m all in on the Denver Nuggets,” NBA Hall of Famer & TNT analyst Charles Barkley said on Thursday night’s NBA on TNT broadcast.

Jokic for MVP? Does Chuck have a point? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cEZ3750Tex — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2018

Jokic is averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 1.5 blocks for a Denver Nuggets team that not only has the best record in the NBA, but is also missing three of their starters.

Charles Barkley was not done with his high praise for Jokic, he went for the gusto on Thursday night: “The Joker (Nikola Jokic) should be the front runner for MVP,” he said.

“I told you that a month ago.”

Reggie Miller was in studio on Thursday night and filled in for an absent Shaquille O’Neal. During the discussion, Miller said that he disagreed with Barkley and that Jokic ‘can’t be a front runner, but could be in the discussion.’

Charles Barkley is not the only NBA personality who thinks so highly of Jokic.

Long time NBA insider, Chris Sheridan is also big on him.

“I have this debate with people all the time about the Denver Nuggets,” Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“I love the Nuggets, I love Nikola Jokic. If he keeps it up I think he’s an MVP candidate. But when I say that people question and say that he’s not on the highlights. They’re not known, but if they win ten in a row and come in first place in the west people will notice. The Nuggets are a pretty good team and if they win the Western Conference, you have to give consideration to Nikola Jokic as the MVP.”

NBA Hall of Famer, Tracy McGrady echoed similar sentiments during an appearance on ESPN The Jump with Rachel Nichols this week. While also chatting with Brian Windhorst, McGrady believes that Jokic is having a spectacular season, but is not quite there to win it, just yet!

“Their big man is just phenomenal,” McGrady said of Jokic.

“He is a candidate for MVP, absolutely!”