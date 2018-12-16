Colts Playoff Chances: Indianapolis Can Move Into Wild Card Sunday Night

The Indianapolis Colts welcomed the red-hot Dallas Cowboys to town in Week 15 for a game in which they desperately needed to win. The NFL playoff picture remained very unclear entering the week, but one thing that’s certain is that the Colts helped themselves out. Indianapolis knocked off the Cowboys in a dominant 23-0 victory.

Following the win, the Colts now find move in position to make a major push on the AFC’s final Wild Card spot, which is currently occupied by the Baltimore Ravens. Although the Week 15 action hasn’t wrapped up, we’re going to take a look at the updated standings and playoff chances for Andrew Luck and company.

Let’s take a deeper dive into things and layout what must happen for the Colts to land in the postseason.

Who’s Ahead of the Colts in the AFC?

*Notates division leaders

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-3)* 2. Houston Texans (10-4)* 3. New England Patriots (9-4)* 4. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5-1)* 5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3) 6. Baltimore Ravens (8-6) 7. Indianapolis Colts (8-6) 8. Tennessee Titans (8-6) 9. Miami Dolphins (7-7) 10. Cleveland Browns (6-7-1) 11. Denver Broncos (6-8) 12. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8) – leading in fourth quarter vs. Raiders

To note, the Colts hold the tiebreaker over the Titans currently due to their win over Tennessee earlier this season.

Moving forward, the Colts find themselves in a solid position to keep pushing forward but may need some help to make the postseason. With the No. 5 seed out of reach, the Colts draw the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans to wrap up the season. Both games are crucial to the team’s chances, but the focus may be more on the Ravens.

But the most important aspect for the Colts right now could actually be a game kicking off just after 4 p.m. EST. With a loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers would fall to 7-6-1 and behind the Colts. It’s safe to say Indianapolis fans are cheering for the Patriots today.

As for Baltimore, they’ve now won four of their last five games, with the lone loss coming against the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens finish the year against the Los Angeles Chargers and then the Cleveland Browns. If they fall in either of those games or if the Steelers drop below Baltimore with a loss, it opens the door for the Colts to control their own destiny.

Regardless of how you look at it, the victory over the Cowboys on Sunday puts the Colts in a great position and could very well have just set them up for a realistic playoff chance.

