Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Plugs Pepsi While Flirting on Instagram

All is well right now for the Dallas Cowboys. They are currently riding high on a four-game win streak with a victory over their divisional rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Another divisional win to knock off the Washington Redskins. And two victories against other conference opponents like the Atlanta Falcons, and the red-hot New Orleans Saints. To say that the Cowboys are feeling confident would be an understatement.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hasn’t been the focal point of all of the teams’ success, but he has been a big part of it. Is the 2016 Dak Prescott back? Who really knows. And quite frankly, nobody over in Dallas seems to care all that much now that they are heating up and currently winning the division.

Nothing matters right now other than winning. Not for the fans, and not for the players. Everybody’s confidence is through the roof. And for Dak Prescott, he’s decided to make a couple plays off the field as well. Recently, an NFL fan who happened to be a follower of a popular Instagram model caught a familiar account in the comment section. It just so happens that Dak Prescott was mixing flirting with plugging his sponsor all in one try.

Dak Reps Pepsi like No Other

According to Sports Gossip, this popular Instagram model posed in a Coca-Cola-inspired shirt that read “I’m in love with the Coco,” which is also a spinoff from the rap song “CoCo” by O.T. Genasis that came out in 2014. Along with posing in the shirt, the model decided to upload the picture with the caption tagging Coca-Cola’s official account. Well, Dak Prescott decided to do some recruiting for his own.

From his Instagram account, the Cowboys quarterback commented: “Pepsi would look better on you!” And to make sure that his sponsor saw it, Prescott also tagged Pepsi in the comment. Way to take the initiative, Dak. You can talk about the quarterback’s game all you want, but Prescott makes sure that he takes care of his sponsors always it seems like. And while it’s rare that plugging a sponsor comes with flirting, Prescott was definitely on to something here.