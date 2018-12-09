DaeSean Hamilton Fantasy: Broncos WR’s Outlook in Week 14 and Beyond

The Denver Broncos were dealt a brutal blow Wednesday when top wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders left practice due to an injury. Things got even worse after it came to light that the injury was serious as well. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Sanders is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles.

Source: The #Broncos believe that WR Emmanuel Sanders tore his Achilles during practice. They’ll do tests to confirm. But that’s the fear. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2018

Sanders had put together an impressive start to the 2018 season and was primed for a big finish to the year, so this is tough to hear for him. Through 12 games, Sanders had totaled 71 receptions for 868 yards and four touchdowns, wasting little time building a rapport with Case Keenum. He’s also been a solid part of the Broncos’ current three-game winning streak which has pushed them back into playoff contention.

Following the injury, there are quite a few directions the Broncos can go at receiver, but one name who’ll be asked to step up is DaeSean Hamilton. We’re going to take a look at the outlook and impact on the rookie wideout moving forward.

DaeSean Hamilton’s Fantasy Outlook

While there’s little question about the fact that Courtland Sutton will become the new go-to option in the Denver passing attack, the next man up will be Hamilton. This sets up an all-rookie starting group with the team’s second (Sutton) and fourth (Hamilton) round picks from the 2018 NFL Draft. The big question, though, is what the fantasy football outlook of the former Penn State receiver looks like.

Although Sutton should see a solid boost in targets, Hamilton will almost certainly become fantasy relevant in his own right. The Broncos’ decision to trade Demaryius Thomas partially had to do with the team’s young core being capable of pairing up with Sanders, and that group will be tested in a big way now.

DaeSean Hamilton’s Production and Expected Workload

After catching three passes for 44 yards against the New York Jets back in early October, Hamilton has just two catches for 17 yards since. And while those numbers aren’t exactly going to get fantasy players excited, he has seen a solid snap count as of late which adds to his overall value.

Hamilton played 51 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 12 (per Football Outsiders) and 80 percent in Week 13. His snap count last week ranked as the most on the entire team, which is certainly interesting. The arrow is pointing up for him, at least in terms of snaps. But the big concern is that he hasn’t turned that playing time into targets.

I’d say Hamilton is worth a speculative add in fantasy leagues with 14 teams or more, specifically if you have deep rosters. There’s no risk in adding him to see how this week plays out, but the Broncos could also look to add a new receiver via free agency in the near future.

