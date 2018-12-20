Mavericks Rumors: Dallas Interested in Signing Austin Rivers Alongside Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks may have interest in signing Austin Rivers.

This comes after the Washington Wizards traded Rivers to the Phoenix Suns, with Rivers and the team reaching a buyout agreement.

According to The Athletic, Rivers gave back $650,000 as part of his buyout agreement with the Suns.

Rivers is on a $12.6 million expiring contract this season.

While Rivers has been linked with the Memphis Grizzlies when he clears waivers, a league source shared with me earlier this week that the Golden State Warriors are also a team of interest for Rivers.

The Houston Rockets also have interest in Rivers, reportedly.

Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets, Mavs all have interest in Austin Rivers. pic.twitter.com/Nh8YZRTlkD — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 18, 2018

In 29 games with the Wizards this season, Rivers has averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field, 31.1 percent from beyond the arc and 54.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Per Clutchpoints’ Ashish Mathur: Rivers is best suited in a sixth-man role where he can come off the bench and score the basketball. For whatever reason, it just didn’t work out in Washington.