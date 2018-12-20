Houston Rockets Are Reportedly Interested In Signing Austin Rivers To Team With CP3, James Harden

G: Austin Rivers, Los Angeles Clippers Opponent: at Los Angeles Lakers Price: $4,400 With Blake Griffin out and Chris Paul : at Los Angeles Lakers: $4,400With Blake Griffin out and Chris Paul sounding questionable at best , there is lots of value to be found on this Clippers squad against the team with the second-worst defensive rating in the NBA . Rivers provides instant offense off the bench and should be able to hit value at this price. If Paul doesn't play, Rivers a good bet for 30 minutes and a big usage rate. If Paul does play, there's a good chance Rivers still sees increased opportunities in garbage time. (Getty)

The Houston Rockets are reportedly interested in signing Austin Rivers.

This comes after the Washington Wizards traded Rivers to the Phoenix Suns, with Rivers and the team reaching a buyout agreement.

According to The Athletic, Rivers gave back $650,000 as part of his buyout agreement with the Suns.

Rivers is on a $12.6 million expiring contract this season.

While Rivers has been linked with the Memphis Grizzlies when he clears waivers, a leagues source shared with me earlier this week that the Golden State Warriors are also a team of interest for Rivers.

Pelicans, Warriors, Rockets, Mavs all have interest in Austin Rivers. pic.twitter.com/Nh8YZRTlkD — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) December 18, 2018

In 29 games with the Wizards this season, Rivers has averaged 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 39.2 percent from the field, 31.1 percent from beyond the arc and 54.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Per Clutchpoints’ Ashish Mathur: Rivers is best suited in a sixth-man role where he can come off the bench and score the basketball. For whatever reason, it just didn’t work out in Washington.