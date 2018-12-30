Damien Harris NFL Draft Projection: Latest on Alabama RB’s Stock

Among the many talented future NFL players on the Alabama Crimson Tide roster, running back Damien Harris deserves his fair share of praise. While Harris hasn’t seen the massive workload many other top college football running backs have, he’s remained a top 2019 NFL Draft prospect. Following a season in which the Crimson Tide finished No. 1 in the nation, his stock continues to rise.

Harris wrapped up his senior season with another impressive stat line. Although he received just 126 carries through the first 13 games (prior to the playoff), he averaged 6.1 yards per carry with 771 yards and seven touchdowns. Over the past three seasons, Alabama’s top running back posted averages of 7.1, 7.4 and 6.1 yards per carry while topping 1,000 yards in both 2016 and 2017.

For good measure, Harris has now combined to score 18 touchdowns through the past 17 games in his college career. He’ll finish out his time with the Crimson Tide by playing in the College Football Playoff.

Let’s take a look at what the draft analysts have to say about Harris as an NFL prospect, his current stock and the projected round he could be selected in.

Damien Harris’ NFL Draft Stock

While there’s a number of intriguing running backs in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harris certainly deserves his fair share of attention. Fortunately, he’s getting it, and the proof of that comes from the latest big board released by ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

