Marquise Brown NFL Draft Projection: Latest on Oklahoma WR’s Stock

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown put together an exceptional 2018 season, helping his team post a 12-1 record and win the Big 12 title. Brown’s play alone has made headlines, though, as the junior wideout has continually seen his 2019 NFL Draft stock increase. The big question now becomes when Oklahoma’s electrifying receiver would hear his name called this year.

The No. 4 ranked Sooners made it to the College Football Playoff, where they’ll square off against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Brown played a big role in the team’s success, catching 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. He was named a 2018 First-Team All-American and this marked his second consecutive season topping the 1,000-yard mark.

While Brown has been a talking point when it comes to the draft, we’re going to take a look at the latest relating to his stock and where he could potentially be selected.

Marquise Brown’s NFL Draft Stock

According to Walter Football, Brown comes in as the No. 4 overall wide receiver in the 2019 class. He’s listed behind A.J. Brown of Ole Miss, Ohio State’s Parris Campbell and South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel. The Sooners pass-catcher is listed with a blazing 4.35-second 40-yard dash time, which adds to the hype of him being one of the most explosive players in the draft.

One big topic that stands out will be Brown’s size, as he’s just 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds. He could prove to be an exceptional slot wideout, but questions about this could wind up being a talking point ahead of the draft.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper is even higher on Brown, listing the Oklahoma star as his No. 1 wide receiver on the latest 2019 Big Board. This makes it apparent that there’s somewhat of a split on exactly where he could come off the board, but he’s essentially a lock to be off the board in one of the early rounds.

When Marquise Brown Could Be Drafted

If Brown impresses at the NFL Scouting Combine there’s no reason to think he couldn’t be a first-round selection. With that said, the same breakdown from Walter Football above states that teams believe he is “more likely to get selected on Day 2” of the draft. They offered a range of rounds 1-3 with either the second or third seemingly the popular belief.

This goes somewhat hand-in-hand with what Draft Tek revealed in their latest mock draft. This latest updated features Brown coming off the board with the No. 47 pick overall in the second round. In the mock, Oklahoma’s electrifying playmaker lands with the wide receiver-needy Miami Dolphins.

On the surface, Brown seems to be the type of player who could wind up seeing his draft stock jump around a decent amount. He also could be the type of prospect who one team falls in love with and grabs in the first round due to his big-play ability. It’s realistic to expect to see the Sooners receiver come off the board at some point in the first two rounds.

