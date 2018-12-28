David Sills NFL Draft Projection: Latest on West Virginia WR’s Stock

While West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver David Sills doesn’t have his starting quarterback in Will Grier for the bowl game, he’s still a key name to watch. The talented senior pass-catcher had a strong encore performance to a 2017 season in which he was named a First-Team All-American. Now, he hopes to parlay that into a solid NFL career.

Sills hauled in 60 passes for 980 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior in 2017 over 12 games. And through 11 games this year, he was just slightly behind that, catching 61 passes for 896 yards and 15 scores. Sills has proven to have a knack for finding the end zone, and his 6-foot-4 frame obviously helps with that.

The Mountaineers wideout should draw plenty of interest when the 2019 NFL Draft rolls around. So we’re going to take a look at the latest on the NFL draft outlook and projected round Sills could be selected in.

David Sills’ NFL Draft Stock

There’s been a mixture of strong reviews on Sills paired with some that have him slightly lower in terms of draft outlook, partially due to his speed. According to Walter Football, who has the West Virginia receiver as the No. 9 overall player at his position, Sills runs a 4.57-second 40-yard dash.

And while that’s a prime example of some being a bit higher on Sills, ESPN’s Mel Kiper comes in on the other side of that. In his most recent 2019 Big Board, Kiper didn’t even have the talented wide receiver listed among his top-10 players at the position.

Two others to note include both Draft Tek and USA TODAY’s Draft Wire leaving Sills on the outside of the top-10 looking in. There’s an obvious reason to believe that he’ll be able to use the coming months as a way to impress scouts and NFL coaches while boosting his stock a decent amount.

When David Sills Could Be Drafted

Envisioning West Virginia’s top pass-catcher as a day-two draft pick makes sense. His speed could prove to be an issue, but he’ll provide an impressive red zone target and plenty of upside to whichever team selects him.

In the Walter Football breakdown of the receiver class, Sills was pegged as having a draft range from rounds 2-3. The big issue they pointed out was his speed, as well as concerns over his ability to create separation at the NFL level.

The most recent mock draft from Draft Tek featured Sills going as the No. 113 overall selection in the fourth round to the Philadelphia Eagles. There’s likely a strong argument to be made that this spot is a bit later than he probably should come off the board, but the Eagles would be thrilled to land him there.

It seems based on consensus at this point, that somewhere between rounds 2-4 is the current outlook for Sills. That obviously can change quickly once the pre-draft process begins.

