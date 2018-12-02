Colin Kaepernick Reacts to DeAndre Hopkins Wearing ‘#ImWithKap’ Jersey

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made his presence felt when arriving for the team’s Week 13 game by wearing a custom Colin Kaepernick jersey. It featured his No. 7 and above it had the phrase “#IMWITHKAP.” After doing so, it led to plenty of reactions, but one that stood out was that of Kaepernick himself.

Appreciate love from one of the best @DeAndreHopkins. Thank you Brother!!!✊🏾 https://t.co/ipPUCbPe26 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 2, 2018

The jerseys and shirts are on the Kaepernick7.com website, and all profits go to the Know Your Rights Camp. This is a free campaign for youth funded by Kaepernick which is intended to raise awareness on self-empowerment and interacting with law enforcement. The jerseys are currently sold out on the site and apparently were sold out very quickly as well.

Colin Kaepernick’s Release of New Jerseys

Kaepernick took to Instagram to talk about the release of the #IMWITHKAP jerseys and cited the support he received by how quickly they sold out. He cited the following message on his post:

“Thank you to each and every one of you that have supported this journey. The Official Limited Edition #IMWITHKAP jersey released today instantly sold out! ALL PROFITS will go to support @yourrightscamp! Sign up for our email newsletter at Kaepernick7.com and be the first to know what’s next!”

It’s wildly apparent how popular the jersey is, considering it has received over 200,000 likes at the time this post is being written. Obviously, NFL players are jumping on board with the cause as well and supporting Kaepernick in the process. There’s a strong possibility we’ll see other players wearing the custom Kaepernick jersey in the near future, and we’ll be sure to provide updates and photos on those players.

Kaepernick hasn’t played in the league since the 2016 season, although there’s been a push from many to get him another opportunity. If and when that happens remains to be seen, but there have been no recent rumblings of a return.

