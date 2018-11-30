Cowboys Fans Destroy Stephen A. Smith on Twitter After Win Over Saints

Dallas Cowboys fans held their feelings on comments ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith made ahead of Week 13 close to the chest. At least until Thursday’s game was officially over. When the Cowboys had pulled off the 13-10 upset of the red-hot New Orleans Saints, the fan base could no longer bite their tongues.

While Smith opted to rip into the Cowboys ahead of the Thursday Night Football game, it came back to bite him in the worst way. Before anything, here’s a look at what the analyst had to say about the Saints vs. Cowboys game, including predicting a 45-21 loss for the home team.

Along with his hot take and essentially just doing his best to shred the Cowboys, the ESPN analyst showed up in Dallas ahead of the game wearing a Cowboy hat and Drew Brees jersey.

GUESS WHO IS BACK IN DALLAS?!?!?!?!??! pic.twitter.com/y0drQBlBcT — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 29, 2018

In case those comments, paired with his choice of attire weren’t quite enough, he openly told ESPN’s Sage Steele that the Cowboys had a “zero” percent chance to win the game. In Smith’s exact words, there was “not a damn chance” Dallas would defeat the Saints on Thursday night.

Following all of this, when the game was over and the Cowboys had snapped the Saints’ 10-game unbeaten streak, fans began to call out Smith on social media. Here’s a look at some of the reactions shortly after.

Cowboys Fans Troll Stephen A. Smith

Me listening to @stephenasmith try to explain away this Cowboys win tomorrow. #WeDemBoyz pic.twitter.com/1OEMBcqrzl — Coach Carreon (@_CoachCarreon) November 30, 2018

SHOVE IT STEPHEN A. SMITH!!!!!!!! HA HA HAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!! COWBOYS WIN!!!!!!!!!! #HowBoutThemCowboys #hahahahaha — Thomas B-Rex Blas (@Brexasaurus93) November 30, 2018

Just waiting for @stephenasmith to get back on Twitter after the Saints v Cowboys game lol — Dave Bellan (@DaveDizzle10) November 30, 2018

@stephenasmith don’t you ever doubt the cowboys. — Condon (@condinsation) November 30, 2018

Cowboys’ Impressive Performance in Win

The Dallas defense was simply on another level against the Saints, who boast arguably the NFL’s best offense. New Orleans was held to just 176 total yards of offense while Brees threw for 127 yards. Dallas bottled up the ground game as well, holding Alvin Kamara to 36 yards on 11 carries and Mark Ingram to 27 yards on seven carries. Michael Thomas was the only Saints pass-catcher to hit the 40-yard mark receiving.

On the offensive end, Dak Prescott was the definition of efficient, completing 24-of-28 passes for 248 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 22 yards while showing strong rapport with wide receivers Amari Cooper (eight catches, 75 yards) and Michael Gallup (five catches, 76 yards).

Ezekiel Elliott faced his toughest test of the season, as the Saints boast the best run defense in the NFL. The young back proved why he’s one of the league’s best, though, by grinding out 76 yards on the ground while also catching six passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.

READ NEXT: Amari Cooper Says He’s ‘Just Having Fun’ With Cowboys After Trade

