Derrick Henry Touchdown Frenzy Draws Reaction From Le’Veon Bell

Everyone shy of Jacksonville Jaguars fans is loving the show Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is putting on. In a crucial Thursday Night Football matchup which has major playoff implications for the Titans, Henry has taken over from early on. It’s drawn the attention of many fans, analysts and other NFL players.

One name specifically who was left with his jaw on the floor is Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, as he took to Twitter after one of Henry’s multiple scores.

Derrick Henry!!!! WOW!!!!!!! — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) December 7, 2018

It’s been an absolutely incredible showing from Henry, and at the time this is being written it’s only the third quarter. Henry is averaging nearly 20 yards per carry (11 attempts for 219 yards) and has four touchdowns thus far. He’s accounted for all but one score for the Titans to help them to a 30-9 lead, with the only other points being a field goal from Ryan Succop.

Reactions Pour in Over Henry’s Huge Game

Derrick Henry just won the Heisman Trophy again. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 7, 2018

Derrick Henry is sitting on waivers in every league that I am in this is wild lmao #FantasyFootball #ThatHelpsNoOne — 😶 Mr. Robot 🤖 (@UptownRoamer) December 7, 2018

If you started Derrick Henry tonight you deserve a wheelbarrow for your coin purse #JAXvsTEN #TITANUP #TNF — Spencer Hamilton (@ddontknow) December 7, 2018

99 yards…Derrick Henry is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥 tonight.. https://t.co/O6CbLaBfTS — Roll Tide #17™ (@jerrysandersRTR) December 7, 2018

