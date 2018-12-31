Drew Lock NFL Draft: Missouri QB Could Be a 1st Rounder

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock has a chance to go high in the 2019 NFL draft. In our latest mock draft, we have Lock being selected with the No. 7 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Giants and Jaguars are the teams picking inside the top 10 most likely to select a quarterback.

We have quarterbacks being taken at picks No. 6 and No. 7 with the Giants taking Dwayne Haskins just before Lock. Prior to the season, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah compared Lock to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It is important to note this was before Mahomes had a historic season.

“I see a lot of similarities to Patrick Mahomes when he was coming out of Texas Tech,” Jeremiah explained. “Both guys have big arms and move around really well. They can extend plays with their athleticism and fit balls into tiny windows. However, like Mahomes, Lock needs to be more judicious with the football and cut down on the mistakes that are a result of overaggressiveness.”

Lock Has a Chance to Be Selected in the 1st Round of the 2019 NFL Draft

There is not a consensus on where Lock will be selected. Lock has the prototypical size that NFL scouts tend to love at 6’4″ and 225 pounds. Lock’s numbers regressed this season compared to what he did in 2017. Lock threw for 3,964 yards, 44 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2017. For his senior season, Lock threw for 3,125 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Justin Herbert heading back to Oregon should help the draft stock of Lock and the other quarterbacks in this class. Lock has an opportunity to make a great impression on NFL scouts and coaches during the Senior Bowl week in Mobile.

Haskins is expected to be the top quarterback selected in April if the Buckeyes quarterback declares. This means Lock will likely be fighting with other quarterbacks like Will Grier and Daniel Jones to be the next signal caller to hear his name called.

After entering the season as the No. 1 quarterback on ESPN’s Todd McShay’s board, Lock’s draft stock has taken a bit of a hit. McShay now has Lock ranked as his No. 4 quarterback and No. 49 overall prospect. NFL talent evaluators are questioning his consistency at Missouri.

“He’s one of the more talented quarterbacks in this class and should go in the first couple rounds,” one NFL evaluator told ESPN. “He is capable of looking like an NFL starter but has just been inconsistent in terms of his accuracy and his decision-making. Somebody will like him because he has all the physical tools. Playing in more of a pro-style offense this year will help him. He might need some development, but he has more upside than most of these other guys.”

Lock still has time to boost his draft stock which is why we have him going inside the top 10. Lock has the Senior Bowl, his pro day plus the NFL combine to prove he should be the second quarterback taken in the draft after Haskins.

