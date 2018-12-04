EA Sports Has Removed Former Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt from Madden

Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs have made a tough decision that could change their franchise for not only the rest of the season but for years to come. As a team known for their highly productive offense, the Chiefs had it made with some of their weapons. In the backfield, they featured a top-five back in Kareem Hunt, who was only on year two of his career. Now, Hunt is no longer in the teams’ plans as he has caught heat for not one, but two incidents from the 2018 offseason.

Kareem Hunt has lost his job with the Chiefs and went unclaimed on the NFL waiver wire as many fans and team executives have expected. With the video of Hunt’s incident still looming around the internet, and with Hunt’s ESPN-aired apology not making that much of an impact to his case for playing again, it’s going to be tough for a team to want to take a chance on Hunt.

There are definitely some teams out there that could use the running back in their backfield. But with Hunt being on the commissioner’s exempt list, he couldn’t play this season anyway. For those of you who would like to imagine Hunt’s skillset on your favorite team, you may hop on EA Sports’ Madden 19′ and attempt to add Hunt to another team with the updated rosters. There’s only one problem with that though – EA Sports has decided to get rid of Hunt with the newest updates this week.

No NFL for Hunt Means No Madden

Former #Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has been removed from the EA Sports Madden NFL 19 Roster. They also removed his cards from Madden Ultimate Team game mode. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) December 3, 2018

Many gamers were disappointed to find out that Hunt has been entirely removed from Madden this week. And for those who already had Hunt’s cards on Madden Ultimate mode, don’t worry, you won’t lose your cards. You just won’t be able to see Kareem Hunt’s name or picture. Instead, the cards have a default ‘No Photo,’ and is titled “Halfback Number 25.”

The removal was a surprise with how quick it happened, but it’s not very shocking that Madden took Hunt from the game. In the past, EA Sports has been known to act as if certain players or coaches do not exist if they have some sort of scandal going on in the NFL.

One of the more recent situations is when Madden did not include New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick. Although it is believed that Belichick chose not to be in the game, many have speculated that EA Sports did not include him because of his cheating accusations during select years in the past.

Whatever the case may be, we all know what led to Hunt being removed from the game. As he is going to remain a free agent, for the time being, you won’t see the former Chiefs running back in the game. It will be interesting to see if Hunt will be available for Madden 20 next season though if a team does happen to pick him up. What will EA Sports do then?