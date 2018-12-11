Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Week 15 Predictions

We are in the thick of the fantasy football playoffs, which can seem like a completely different season than when the NFL started earlier this fall. We're here to get you ready for the postseason with our Week 15 edition of Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

Who would have thought at the beginning of the season that Derrick Henry would have such a major impact on who eventually wins fantasy football titles all over the country. Henry notched 238 yards and four touchdowns against the Jaguars in Week 14. To put into context just how surprising this performance was, Henry's Week 14 outing accounted for more than 33 percent of his total rushing yards this season.

Looking at fantasy playoff matchups reveals just how important it is to play the waiver wire until the very end. Players like Jaylen Samuels and Jeff Wilson Jr. began the fantasy season as afterthoughts. Yet, these are the kind of players that end up impacting the playoffs in a major way based on injuries and circumstances.

Curtis Samuel Is Worth a Waiver Wire Pickup

If you are looking for a waiver wire player for this week, Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel could be your man. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg explained why Samuel is worth taking a flyer on for Week 15.

"Samuel is playing well of late, and he should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 15 against the Saints," Eisenberg explained. "He's scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row, but his best performances have come in the past two games against Tampa Bay and Cleveland. In those two outings, he has 10 catches for 168 yards on 19 targets, emerging as Carolina's most productive receiver in that span. This week, he's taking on a Saints defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Samuel should once again be considered a sleeper with upside."

The Eagles-Rams & Chargers-Chiefs Highlight Offensive Friendly Games in Week 15

According to OddsShark, the Rams and Eagles matchup is expected to be the highest-scoring game of Week 15 with a point total of 53.5. The Chargers-Chiefs and Saints-Panthers are the only other games with point totals over 50 points. Patrick Mahomes spoke about what its like to prepare for a big AFC West showdown on a short week.

“You really just have to come into work every single day even more," Mahomes said per the Chiefs website. "[Monday], you’re here from about nine to nine, just to make sure that you get two days’ worth of film and game-planning in. It’s the same thing [on Tuesday]. You want to make sure you’re just as prepared as you would be for a Sunday game...The Chargers are a good team – a team that’s on a hot streak right now – and you’re basically playing for the AFC West title. You have to go out there and try to get yourself ready to go - physically and mentally - to win a football game.”

On the other end of the spectrum, the Redskins-Jaguars matchup has the lowest over-under at 36 points which makes sense given the uncertainty both teams have at quarterback. The Lions-Bills have a point total of 38. These may be games to avoid when you are making your lineup decisions.

Feel free to reach out on Twitter @JonDAdams with your fantasy football questions as you prepare for your fantasy playoffs. Click the next arrow to see my fantasy football predictions for Week 15.