Jalen Hurts’ Transfer Rumors: Where Will Bama QB Play Next Season?

Transfer rumors continue to follow Jalen Hurts, but the Alabama quarterback recently noted that there is no guarantee he will not be in Tuscaloosa next season. Heading into Alabama’s matchup with Oklahoma, Hurts declined to elaborate on whether he would transfer, but did note it is not something that he has decided.

“I’m worried about Oklahoma” Hurts said per Saturday Down South. “My story’s far from over. We’ll see what’s up next for me…I’ve never said anything about transferring. Those words have never came out of my mouth. Those have always been kind of assumptions.”

It makes sense for Hurts to shoot down transfer rumors leading up to their College Football Playoff matchup, but that does not necessarily mean Hurts will be back. Here is the latest news on Hurts’ potential destination in 2019.

Maryland, Ohio State & UCLA Among Potential Transfer Options for Jalen Hurts

ESPN reported in September that Hurts was on pace to graduate in December. If this is the case, Hurts would be in play to be a graduate transfer, meaning he would be immediately eligible to play in 2019 instead of having to sit out a season after transferring.

Yahoo Sports reported Hurts could follow former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley to Maryland. Yahoo also listed UCLA, Ohio State and FAU as potential options.

The Alabama quarterback has a 26-2 record as a starter, which is good enough to get you a statue built at most schools. His spot duty to save Alabama in the SEC title game reminded everyone of his dual-threat ability and dynamism. The most popular speculation spot is Maryland, where he’d follow offensive coordinator Mike Locksley. In terms of scheme, UCLA looms as the most logical fit. In terms of familiarity, he could go to FAU where he’d be aligned to thrive again under former Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin. Ohio State could loom as a possibility considering Day’s work in Haskins’ lone season as a starter. Regardless, with Alabama heavily favored to play for the national title on Jan. 7, it will be a quick turnaround for Hurts to find his next home.

Hurts Admitted to Crying in His Parents’ Arms After the National Championship Game

Hurts lost the Alabama quarterback job during the 2018 national title game, and he was not able to beat out Tua Tagovailoa this offseason. When Tagovailoa went down in the SEC championship, Hurts took advantage of the opportunity and helped lead the Crimson Tide to victory.

“It’s been a long year,” Hurts said per AL.com. “I can look back after the national championship game. I’m in the hotel room with my parents, my brother and my sister. And I’m in my parent’s — my mom’s and dad’s — arms crying. I look up at my dad and said ‘What are we going to do now?’ He told me, he looked me in my eyes and said, ‘We are going to fight.’ I’ve been fighting for a year, not knowing what the result would be. Competing, keeping faith and God was with me yesterday.”

ESPN listed Auburn, Houston, Texas and West Virginia as some of the other potential landing spots for Hurts. The rumors will heat up even more in the offseason after the College Football Playoff games.