Jamaal Williams Fantasy Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: How to Approach Packers RB

The Green Bay Packers had a rough Week 15 for a variety of reasons. Not only were they eliminated from postseason contention, but they lost starting running back Aaron Jones for the season. While it was a tough blow on many levels, the Packers now focus on finishing the season out strong and potentially getting a look at a few intriguing players.

One of those players is running back Jamaal Williams, who’s taken a backseat to Jones throughout the season. Although Williams was receiving somewhat of a split in the work early in the year, that shifted when Jones took complete control of the starting job.

The knee injury to Green Bay’s previous starter forced Williams into a larger role and allowed him to see his largest workload since the first two weeks of the season. That stretch came when Jones was suspended, so it was tough to gauge how the outlook would be beyond that.

Regardless, Williams impressed in Week 15, totaling 55 rushing yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. He also caught four passes for 42 yards, an area where he provides solid value. So heading into Week 16, let’s take a look at the fantasy football start-sit debate over the Packers running back.

Should You Start or Sit Jamaal Williams?

It’s a solid spot for the Packers new starting running back, but it’s always risky when using a player who plays for a team recently eliminated from playoff contention. With that said, Williams has plenty of reason to showcase his talent and prove that he deserves a bigger role in 2019 and beyond.

On top of that, the Packers draw a fine matchup with a Jets defense that’s allowed 1,325 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns to opposing running backs. They’ve also given up 59 receptions for 463 yards and two additional scores through the air to the position. It’s not a smash spot for Williams, but it’s one that makes sense to utilize him if you’re in need of a running back or flex play.

Specifically, due to his pass-catching abilities and the fact the Jets have given up touchdowns on the ground, I’m fine using Williams as a flex play in 12-team leagues. He’s also an option in 14-team leagues or larger as either a RB2 or flex, depending on your roster and current needs.

