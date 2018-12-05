John Wall Will Miss Tonight’s Game for Personal Reasons

It was revealed somewhat abruptly by Candace Buckner this morning that Washington Wizards guard John Wall won’t be playing in Atlanta tonight for “personal reasons.” Buckner is a reporter for the Washington Post who covers the Wizards.

John Wall is not in Atlanta and will not play tonight due to personal reasons. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 5, 2018

It’ll be the first game Wall has missed this year, and it hasn’t been yet revealed what the personal matter is that he’ll be attending to. It’s also unclear just how long the absence will be, or if he’ll be missing more games than just this one.

Hopefully everything’s okay in Wall’s personal life, and the absence could be career-related given the hefty amounts of drama coming out of this Wizards team of late. This is total speculation, but in light of trade rumors surrounding Wall and his obvious frustration with the team, it could go either way.

This post will be updated as the story develops.

