Kevin Durant Could End Up With Lakers or Wizards says NBA Insider Chris Sheridan

Where will Golden State Warriors All-Star, Kevin Durant play next season?

The Los Angeles Lakers could be at the top of the list, according to NBA insider, Chris Sheridan.

“Kevin chases championship, so he’s going to go where it’s a higher chance that he’ll win a championship,” Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Right now that looks like LA. The Lakers are holding those two max spots. But we don’t know what’s going to come the Lakers way during the trade deadline. There’s guys that want to get out where they are now. Like Kawhi Leonard. Kahwi Leonard, might want to go to the Clippers instead of the Lakers. Or Kahwi might get comfortable in Toronto and say: I like it here. Or he way want to come to New York. He spent the last season in New York when he wasn’t honoring his contract with the Spurs.”

Durant signed a two-year, $61.5 million contract with the Warriors and has the option to opt out ahead of the 2019-20 season, per Spotrac.

The Lakers will enter the 2019 free agency period with a ton of roster spots to fill.

“You just have to look at the landscape after the trade deadline in February before you say Kevin Durant lands here,” says Sheridan.

“Kevin Durant knows what’s best. He may end up with the Wizards. I think he’s going to end up with the Lakers. You can ask me a question on February 8th and get a different answer.”