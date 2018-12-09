Watch: LeBron Gifts Ball Girl and Fan with Game-Worn Shoes

The best player in the NBA is no stranger to good deeds, just look at his I Promise school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. But Saturday night in Memphis, a smaller gesture made a fan’s night. And not just any fan, but a ball girl for the opposing Grizzlies team.

Longtime Grizzlies ball girl and LBJ supporter gets emotional after Bron gifts her game-worn shoes. (via @__Almxghty) pic.twitter.com/cEuK8wYh7m — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2018

In the video, James is seen taking off his shoes on the bench near the end of the game. He stands up and hands them to the woman, who wipes tears as she walks away after a hug from the superstar.

It’s a simple gesture, but the frequency with which some of the biggest stars in the NBA give their shoes away to fans is heartwarming to see. Dwayne Wade recently brought a fan to tears as well by giving him a pair of shoes, and Russell Westbrook does it almost every night.

Twitter Reacts to the Heartwarming Video

This shit touched my heart no cap 💯 — Ky 🤙🏾 (@Mike10__) December 9, 2018

And that’s why Bron the 🐐 to me. Bigger than basketball — MoDougie™️✊🏾 (@Mo_DougieFresh) December 9, 2018

I’m loving the trend I’m seeing with prominent NBA players gifting shoes to fans. You see consistently how much it means to them. It’s always a great look — Pistol Pete (@PeteOfTheMoment) December 9, 2018

Always been such a humble classy dude #Respect #23 — Nick Valeska (@valeska_ii) December 9, 2018

LeBron has Noticed the Woman for Years

In his postgame interview, LeBron was asked about the fan to whom he gifted the shoes.

LeBron gave his game-work shoes to a woman who works for the Grizzlies. He hugged her late in the fourth quarter and she was very emotional. Here’s why. pic.twitter.com/VZVBheKxhi — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) December 9, 2018

“Every year I’ve come here she’s always worn a very exclusive pair of my shoes, and I’ve always noticed it but I’ve never said anything to her. Tonight I said something to her for the first time and she was like ‘Yeah, I’ve always been team LeBron. Always.’ So, she got pair of LeBrons.”

READ NEXT: NBA Rankings: Eric Gordon is Losing Faith in the Rockets