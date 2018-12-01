McKenzie Milton Honored by UCF WR Dredrick Snelson With Lei

UCF may be without star quarterback McKenzie Milton after he suffered a gruesome leg injury against South Florida, but he is with the team in spirit. Not only did UCF hand out 40,000 leis to fans in attendance, but Milton’s teammate Dredrick Snelson wore a lei underneath his uniform to show his support.

Milton is from Hawaii and the leis were done as a way to honor the Knights injured quarterback. ESPN’s Maria Taylor reported Milton has already undergone three surgeries in the week since he sustained the injury, and the quarterback will also have reconstructive knee surgery in the next four to six weeks.

Milton watched UCF take on Memphis in the AAC title game from his Orlando home as the quarterback was advised by doctors not to attend the game.

What Does 10Hana Mean? Ohana is a Term Used in Hawaii to Refer to Family

Nobody gets left behind. Every helmet is complete with 808 on the front, 10HANA on the back.#10Hana🌺🤙 pic.twitter.com/3Ku8homfPU — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 1, 2018

UCF has been encouraging fans to use the #10hana throughout the week and the phrase is also on the UCF helmets. Ohana is a term used in Hawaii to refer to family, while the No. 10 is Milton’s jersey number. UCF head coach Josh Heupel told UCFSports.com Milton has remained positive despite the setback.

Yeah. I went to the hospital that first night and was there. My wife and I were there until early morning. At the end of the day with McKenzie and his situation, the family is going to provide the information. I just personally feel with the type of injury that he had, they’ll update the public, his fans, as they feel comfortable with his current medical condition. I’ve talked to him since the first surgery. I told him that I love him. All of our players have been up there and that type of thing as well. There’s been an outpouring of support for him. He’s appreciative. He’ll fight back. The hurdles that he’s had to clear up to this point, he’s cleared in typical McKenzie fashion. He hurdles them and does a great job. He’s got more in front of them. He’s a fighter and a competitor. He’ll be back.

Milton may have spent the week in the hospital, but was involved in the quarterback meetings via FaceTime. Milton’s teammates noted they were looking to finish out their second undefeated season for Milton.

“McKenzie’s all about helping who’s under him, and I know he’s going to give all his knowledge to DJ to help him,” UCF wide receiver Gabe Davis told ESPN. “McKenzie would love to see DJ do better than him in this game, because that’s the type of person he is.”