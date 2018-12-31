NFL Coaches Fired: Head Coaches Likely Out On ‘Black Monday’

Twelve of the NFL’s 32 teams are going to the postseason. The head coaches for the other 20 probably have at least some concern about their job security.

The Green Bay Packers dismissed Mike McCarthy mid-season. With the infamous and annual “Black Monday” upon us, the following head coaches may have coached their final games with their current teams.

Marvin Lewis

It is amazing to me that Lewis has survived 16 years on the Cincinnati Bengals sideline. Lewis does have a winning record at 131-122-3, but he’s only reached the postseason seven times and the Bengals have never won a playoff game on his watch. That’s staggering. With a 6-10 finish to the 2018 campaign and a third-straight season out of the playoffs, the time has likely come for the ax to fall.

Todd Bowles

After four seasons as the New York Jets head coach, Bowles has won just 37.5% of his games. What’s worse is things are trending downward. The Jets just finished the 2018 season at 4-12. With a promising Sam Darnold at QB, it’s unlikely the Jets will want Bowles to have his hands on their franchise player for another year.

Vance Joseph

It’s only been two years so Joseph may have a chance to wiggle his way to a third season. The Denver Broncos were one game better in 2018 than they were the previous season too. However, this proud franchise isn’t accustomed to prolonged periods of futility and John Elway isn’t the most patient general manager.

Because the team has shown very little promise over the past two seasons under Joseph, he could be on the outs.

Steve Wilks

OF all the coaches on the list, it seems Wilks has been the most ineffective of the bunch. He’s only been on the sidelines for one season, but after the team’s 3-13 finish, things look bleak for Wilks. He set high expectations for himself ahead of the season by saying the organization was going into a retool rather than a rebuild.

Clearly, this is the latter and unfortunately for Wilks, he may not be around for the next stage of the process.

Ron Rivera

This is a tough call, but with the team coming under new ownership, it’s unlikely Rivera’s past successes will outweigh his more recent shortcomings. The NFL is the ultimate what-have-you-done-for-me-lately environment.

Yes, Rivera led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015 and the postseason in 2017. In 2018, Rivera couldn’t right the ship as the team dropped seven games in a row to nullify a 6-2 start. It feels like change is in the air for Carolina, and I wouldn’t be shocked if others were sent packing with Rivera.