NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Standings & Matchups Week 16

We are about a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. Until then, teams continue to jockey for seeding in the AFC and NFC standings. Heading into Week 16, five teams have clinched playoff berths leaving seven spots up for grabs.

One of the most interesting races is in the AFC West where the Chiefs and Chargers are fighting for the division. The division winner will likely secure a first-round bye while the second-place team will play on the road on Wild Card weekend.

The Saints and Rams are battling for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. New Orleans would love to use the Superdome to their advantage during the postseason. If the Saints secure the No. 1 seed, they have a chance to play all their playoff games (including the Super Bowl) indoors, which is a plus for the New Orleans offense.

The Patriots are in danger of playing on Wild Card weekend but have a chance to jump back up to be one of the top two seeds. New England will need some help from Houston who controls their own destiny for a first-round bye.

Seattle and Dallas will both look to clinch playoff berths after squandering their Week 15 opportunities. The Seahawks will be no higher than the No. 5 seed since they cannot win the NFC West. The Cowboys would be inside the top four if they can win the NFC East.

Here’s a look at the current NFL playoff standings in the AFC and NFC. We will update this as the early and late games go final. Teams listed in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today. Teams in italics have already clinched a playoff berth.

NFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. New Orleans Saints 12 2 0 2. L.A. Rams 11 3 0 3. Chicago Bears 10 4 0 4. Dallas Cowboys 8 6 0 5. Seattle Seahawks 8 6 0 6. Minnesota Vikings 7 6 1 7. Philadelphia Eagles 7 7 0 8. Washington Redskins 7 8 0 9. Carolina Panthers 6 8 0 10. Green Bay Packers 5 8 1 11. Tampa Bay Bucs 5 9 0 12. New York Giants 5 9 0 13. Detroit Lions 5 9 0 14. Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 15. San Francisco 49ers 3 11 0 16. Arizona Cardinals 4 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 New Orleans Saints (Bye)

No. 2 Los Angeles Rams (Bye)

No. 6 Minnesota Vikings vs. No. 3 Chicago Bears

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks vs. No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

AFC Playoff Standings

TEAM W L T 1. Kansas City Chiefs 11 3 0 2. Houston Texans 10 4 0 3. New England Patriots 9 5 0 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 8 5 1 5. L.A. Chargers 11 4 0 6. Baltimore Ravens 9 6 0 7. Tennessee Titans 9 6 0 8. Indianapolis Colts 8 6 0 9. Miami Dolphins 7 7 0 10. Cleveland Browns 6 7 1 11. Denver Broncos 6 8 0 12. Cincinnati Bengals 6 8 0 13. Buffalo Bills 5 9 0 14. New York Jets 4 10 0 15. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 10 0 16. Oakland Raiders 3 11 0

AFC Playoff Matchups Based on Current Standings

No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Bye)

No. 2 Houston Texans (Bye)

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 New England Patriots

No. 5 L.A. Chargers vs. No. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Playoff Bracket 2019: Week 16

Here’s what the NFL playoff bracket would look like if the season ended today https://t.co/FE5ERM2FNv pic.twitter.com/uTO0ttBVi4 — Business Insider MY (@BizInsiderMY) December 19, 2018

The above photo is what the NFL playoff bracket looks like heading into Week 16. The Rams, Saints, Chiefs and Texans would all have a first-round bye.

Who Is in the NFL Playoffs?

Heading into Week 16, five teams have clinched playoff berths leaving seven spots up for grabs. The Rams, Saints and Bears have all clinched their division along with a playoff spot. The Chargers and Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot, but are still fighting for the AFC West title.