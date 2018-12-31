NFL Power Rankings: Ravens, Chiefs & Rams Ready for Playoffs

The 2018 NFL season has been a wild ride, but in many ways, it is just getting started. Our latest NFL power rankings reflect what the top teams have accomplished during the regular season, but it also considers each team's outlook heading into the playoffs.

There is no greater picture of what the final day of the NFL regular season is like than seeing the Steelers players watching the Ravens-Browns game on the jumbotron. The Browns came up short which ended the Steelers postseason hopes. For most teams, the final day involves taking care of your own business then doing a bit of scoreboard watching.

One team that did not have to rely on any help was the Ravens. Baltimore's victory over Cleveland clinched the AFC North for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson reflected on what it has been like for him to galvanize a team and city in just his rookie season.

“It means a lot to me,” Jackson said per the Ravens website. “Coming to a new city, a new town, you have to win the fans over. It’s really their stadium, they’re the ones filling up the seats, coming and supporting us, so anytime I can interact with them, I’m going to do it every time.”

The Rams Are Looking to Make a Deep Playoff Run

Last year, the Rams had a promising regular season only to lose at home in the Wild Card round to the Falcons. The Rams are trying to make sure they are not disappointed again, and it helps that L.A. secured the No. 2 seed. This means the Rams will automatically go further in the playoffs than last season.

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about how the team plans to treat the week off.

“This week will provide a great opportunity for us to look at ourselves, kind of try to get ahead on the opponent that we anticipate playing in the divisional round,” McVay told ESPN.

The Patriots Avoided Playing on Wild Card Weekend

For as much as everyone has discussed the "death" of the Patriots, it appears to be business as usual in New England. The Patriots secured the No. 2 seed which means they do not have to play next weekend. Consider this, the Patriots are two games away from the Super Bowl and only one of these games would be on the road.

In this scenario, the Patriots would need to defeat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium to advance to the playoffs. There is still a lot of football left to be played, and the Patriots flaws have not magically disappeared. This the most interesting Bill Belichick team we have seen in some time, because we do not know what to expect in the postseason. If history tells us anything, the Patriots are still title contenders.

