Orlando Magic Trade Rumor: Atlanta Hawks PG Jeremy Lin Has Magic’s Interest

The Orlando Magic are in the market for a point guard.

Guess what?

Atlanta Hawks point guard, Jeremy Lin is a player that has peaked the Orlando Magic’s interest.

According to a league source, the Orlando Magic are interested in Lin’s services. Lin has played well in a backup role with the Atlanta Hawks. Through 26 games, Lin has posted 10.8 points and 3.1 assists per game all while shooting on 50% from the field and 38.4% from downtown.

In the final year of his contract that will pay roughly $13 million, Lin would be a perfect addition to the Orlando Magic.

While D.J. Augustin is producing above his career averages in both points and assists, the experiment of Jerian Grant as Augustin’s backup at the point has not panned out.

The Orlando Magic, eighth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings, could use some Lin’s help at the point guard position.

Lin, who was acquired via a trade in July with the Brooklyn Nets, has found his groove as a backup to Hawks rookie, Trae Young, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Such was the case on Tuesday night, when the the pick-and-roll wiz totaled a 16 point, four assists and three rebound outing in 23 minutes against the Washington Wizards. In the Hawks’ 118-110 win against the against Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.