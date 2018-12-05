Raiders’ CJ Anderson Sends Message to Fans After Signing

CJ Anderson may have spent the bulk of his NFL career to this point with the Denver Broncos, but he’s back in the Bay Area. After signing with his hometown team, the Oakland Raiders, the 27-year-old running back was obviously excited to be back. When the deal was done, Anderson took to Twitter to send some love to the Raiders and their fanbase.

Just a #CrestKid happy to be home. As @nene25uno my mother would say “it’s only one nation”#RaiderNation let’s get to work 💯 — Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) December 5, 2018

After veteran Marshawn Lynch was placed on injured reserve, Jon Gruden and the Raiders have rolled with Doug Martin, Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington to this point. It’s an interesting situation, as just days prior there were rumblings that the Kansas City Chiefs were considering signing Anderson.

Following the Chiefs’ release of Kareem Hunt, they opted to bring back a familiar face in Charcandrick West instad, who last played with the team in 2016.

CJ Anderson’s Solid Career

Anderson hasn’t done a massive amount of heavy lifting in his career and he’s pretty young still as well. Over his five seasons with the Broncos, he totaled 3,051 rushing yards on 693 carries with 20 touchdowns (4.4 yards per carry). He never fell below 4.0 yards per carry in any season and also caught 103 passes for 859 yards and four additional scores.

After Anderson’s tenure with the Broncos had ended with the team opting to release him this past offseason, he signed with the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, the Panthers leaned heavily on Christian McCaffrey, so much so that it was tough for him to receive a consistent workload with his new team.

Although Anderson has plenty left in the tank and the potential to help a team out, the Raiders are in a bit of a rebuilding stage right now. At 2-10 and all but locked into a top-five draft pick, Gruden’s team looks to finish up the year and get ready for an interesting offseason. At the very least, this will be a great chance for Anderson to show that he can still produce at a high level heading into the offseason.

