Ryan Day Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Day has been named as the next head coach of the Ohio State University football team. He will succeed Urban Meyer following the Rose Bowl game on January 1. Meyer is stepping down due to health reasons.

Day joined the Ohio State roster in 2017 as an offensive coordinator. Prior to his most recent promotion, Day had signed a contract to stay with the Buckeyes through 2021. His base salary was more than $800,000 plus bonuses.

In April 2018, it was announced that Urban Meyer had negotiated a $7.6 million salary for the 2018 season. Therefore, Ryan Day can certainly expect a hefty pay raise to go along with his promotion.

1. Ryan Day Has Reportedly Agreed to a Five-Year Contract With Ohio State

Ryan Day will become the Buckeyes’ head coach on January 2, 2019. The financial terms of his deal with Ohio State have not yet been publicly revealed. This post will be updated as we learn more.

But he has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal. Fox Sports reporter Bruce Feldman was the first to report that Day and Ohio State had reached a multi-year contract.

During the 2018 season, Urban Meyer was the nation’s highest-paid football coach at a public university. It’s not clear how close Day’s salary will be to that number, but Ohio State has already shown it is willing to reach deeper into its pockets to keep Day.

In January 2018, it was reported that Ryan Day had been offered the job of offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. But he chose to remain with Ohio State following a substantial increase in his salary.

2. Ryan Day Agreed to a Three-Year Deal in 2018, With a Base Salary of $810,000

Ohio State nearly doubled Ryan Day’s salary following his first season with the Buckeyes, according to the Toledo Blade. Both Day and defensive coordinator Greg Schiano received significant pay raises after reportedly fielding potential offers from professional teams.

You can read through all 17 pages of Day’s 2018-2021 contract, which is embedded above. The contract began February 1, 2018 and was scheduled to last through January 31, 2021.

Day’s base salary was set at $810,000. But the contract also stipulates that his compensation could steadily increase. “Coach shall be eligible to receive Base Salary increases, as may be determined appropriate by the Director and approved by Ohio State’s Board of Trustees, on or after February 1, 2019.”

During the 2018 season, Day also added $478,000 to his regular salary. According to the Ohio State student newspaper, the Lantern, Day earned that extra compensation for the three games he filled in as head coach.

3. Ryan Day Was Eligible for Significant Bonuses Based on the Team’s Performance & Also Received Extra Compensation for Media Appearances

Ryan Day’s 2018-2021 contract with Ohio State stipulated that in addition to his $810,000 base salary, he would receive substantial bonuses if the football team achieved certain titles.

Ohio State won the Big Ten title in 2018. This entitled Day to a bonus “equal to 8.5% of Coach’s Total Compensation at Coach’s then-current rate.” That’s a bonus of at least $68,000 for the 2018 season.

The contract also stipulates that an appearance at a post-season bowl game earned Day a bonus equaling 4.25% of his base pay. A season with nine wins on the board would net an extra 4.25% bonus. And an appearance in the semi-finals of the College Football Playoffs (which Ohio State just narrowly missed out on for the 2018 season) would have garnered Day a bonus of 21.25% of his salary, which would have equaled at least $170,000. A national championship would have earned Day a 25% bonus.

Other benefits included a $600 monthly stipend for vehicle expenses. He also received six free tickets to each Ohio State home game, which could be given to family and friends. The contract also grants Day two tickets to each home basketball game.

4. Ohio State Coaches Are Prohibited From Participating in Separate Sponsorship Deals

The most successful professional athletes make headlines when they enter into multi-million dollar endorsement deals. But just like college athletes, coaches are also prohibited from these kinds of extra contracts.

Ryan Day’s previous contract stipulates that he receives $190,000 “in consideration of Coach’s services related to media, promotions and public relations.” He is also prohibited from accepting gifts or payments from any organization other than Ohio State.

5. Ryan Day & His Wife Owns a Home in Powell, an Affluent Suburb Located a Few Miles North of Columbus

Ryan Day and wife Christina decided to purchase a home in the Columbus suburb of Powell when they arrived in the Buckeye State. It’s located about 12 miles north of Ohio State University in Delaware County.

Day shared in an interview with 247Sports in August 2018 that he and the family adjusted well to the area. “We love it. We are in Powell. What a great community. The kids were able to jump right in and the people embraced them. Buckeye Nation embraced them right when we got here.”

Day and his wife Christina may have purchased their home under a different name. A search of the Delaware County auditor’s website, which lists property searches by owner name or address, does not reveal any homes owned by Ryan Day. A search using Christina’s maiden name of Spirou also does not yield any results.

According to real estate site Zillow, the median value for a home in Powell is $370,800. By comparison, the median value for homes in Columbus is $148,900.