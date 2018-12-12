Spencer Ware Fantasy: Latest Updates & Outlook for Chiefs RB in Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing an important Week 15 matchup against the rival Los Angeles Chargers. It’s a game which comes along with major playoff implications for the two division rivals. Although the Chiefs (11-2) currently hold a one-game lead in the AFC West and previously defeated the Chargers (10-3) back in WEek 1, there’s still a lot to be sorted out.

The Chargers have a stronghold on the No. 5 seed in the AFC at this point, but obviously, are hoping to continue their push for the AFC West and possibly the top seed. For the Chiefs, there’s a chance they’ll be without starting running back Spencer Ware for the Thursday Night Football matchup.

After missing practice both Monday and Tuesday due to shoulder and hamstring injuries, the outlook moving forward is less than ideal. Assuming he does wind up sitting this game out, it will almost certainly shift the heavy lifting to backup Damien Williams.

Latest on Spencer Ware’s Status

As BJ Kissel of the team revealed, the decision was made to list Ware as doubtful for the game after he missed his third consecutive practice on Wednesday.

#Chiefs OL Cam Erving and RB Spencer Ware are listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Chargers. Here's the full report: pic.twitter.com/MGORuoz9Gt — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) December 12, 2018

This news certainly can’t be considered surprising, and it seems highly unlikely Ware plays on Thursday night. If that does prove to be the case, then Williams will hold down the starting job.

Williams actually led the Chiefs running backs in snaps last game, totaling 43 plays to the 41 of Ware, per Football Outsiders. Ware’s injury almost certainly played a role in that, though. Third-string running back Darrel Williams played just two snaps against the Ravens, but should at least some level of boost in workload against the Chargers.

Spencer Ware’s Outlook Beyond Week 15

Much of how the Chiefs opt to approach Ware’s status following Thursday’s game could come down to the outcome of the divisional matchup. If Kansas City is able to top the Chargers and extend their lead in the division to two games, there’s a chance Ware could be rested in Week 16. At that point, the Chiefs would be 12-2 while the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots, would be 10-4 if they win this weekend.

If Andy Reid and company are able to pick up the win in Week 15, then resting Ware as much as possible ahead of the playoffs would be ideal. They’d be well on their way to locking up the No. 1 seed, although the Patriots did defeat the Chiefs earlier this season, which is worth noting.

