Suns an ‘Obvious’ Trade Partner for Wizards’ John Wall?

The potential for the Washington Wizards to move point guard John Wall and virtually any other player on their roster recently became a very real possibility. With the Wizards struggling out of the gate in the 2018-19 NBA season, a potential rebuild of sorts was placed on the table. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news that the front office was willing to deal Wall, Bradley Beal and essentially the “entire roster.”

Although moving Wall may be tougher than it seems on the surface, he’ll have plenty of interested potential suitors. And during a recent Q&A, The Athletic’s Sam Amick was asked about where the Wizards’ All-Star guard could be moved and an interesting team came to light.

Mary A.: Who would be potential suitors for John Wall and Bradley Beal? What would the return package look like? Sam Amick: @Mary A. Phoenix is the obvious choice for John. They’ve had the worst kind of PG luck for years now, and the absence of someone to pair with Devin Booker had everything to do with Ryan McDonough getting ousted as GM before the season started.

It makes a lot of sense, and could actually work out for both parties involved. Wall has a massive cap hit in the coming seasons, starting at $37.8 million next year and going up progressively over a four-year span to $46.872 million, per Spotrac.

Suns’ Potential Pairing With Wall

The Suns have a few fairly big contracts currently with Ryan Anderson holding $20.4 million cap hit this season and Trevor Ariza at $15 million. Even still, they’d likely be able to make a deal work. Ariza is a free agent next offseason and Phoenix has the young pieces to put together a package which would be appealing enough to acquire the Wizards star.

Having Wall paired up with Devin Booker has the potential to be a major game-changer as well. Booker is one of the best young talents in the league and a point guard of this caliber would make his life a whole lot easier. The same can be said about rookie center Deandre Ayton, who would only benefit from the addition of Wall.

