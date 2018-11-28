Suns Roster & Starting Lineup After Release of Isaiah Canaan

The Phoenix Suns opted to shake things up after their 4-16 start to the 2018-19 NBA season. While this team features a solid young core of players, they’ve chosen to go a different direction with their lead ballhandler. As The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed, the Suns are set to release point guard Isaiah Canaan.

The Suns are releasing guard Isaiah Canaan, per league sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. Canaan started 15 of Phoenix’s 20 games so far this season. Devin Booker has started at point guard in recent games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 28, 2018

As stated above, Canaan started 15 of 20 games, with Devin Booker taking over the job as of late. There’s a real chance that the decision to part ways with Canaan could point to the Suns potentially swinging a trade in the near future for another starter. With names like Washington Wizards star John Wall and Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Markelle Fultz potentially on the market, they could both be options.

But as things stand, let’s take a look at the current roster and starting lineup for the Suns after Canaan’s release.

Suns Projected Roster & Starting Lineup After Canaan’s Release

*Notates expected starter

C: Deandre Ayton*, Richaun Holmes

PF: TJ Warren*, Ryan Anderson, Dragan Bender

SF: Trevor Ariza*, Josh Jackson, George King

SG: Mikal Bridges*, Jamal Crawford, Troy Daniels

PG: Devin Booker*, Elie Okobo, De’Anthony Melton

There’s quite a bit to take away from this move, specifically the fact that it points to Booker holding down the starting job moving forward, at least for the time being. Another option could be for the Suns to move Okobo into the starting lineup and shift Booker back to shooting guard. If that happened, Mikal Bridges would then come off the bench more than likely.

Okobo, the team’s rookie second-round pick, saw extended playing time earlier this season. He had back-to-back games with big minutes, playing 31 against the Oklahoma City Thunder and 28 against the San Antonio Spurs. Over that two-game span, Okobo totaled 26 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

The Suns have the assets to create a trade for Wall and of course, Fultz, whose stock has hit a decline in recent weeks. Between draft picks and a mixture of young talent with veterans/expiring contracts, Phoenix will be a team to monitor moving forward on the trade market. Based on this move and the overall approach, it’s obvious the front office isn’t interested in a 4-16 start getting any worse moving forward.

Whether or not they opt to make a move is the big question, but they’ve already been linked as a top landing spot for Wall if he’s dealt.

